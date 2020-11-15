The “North America Stevia Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Stevia market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market study of North America Stevia market is segmented by type as powder, liquid, and leaf. By application, the market is segmented as bakery, dairy food products, beverages, pharmaceuticals and other applications.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rapid growth of North America Stevia Market
According to the OECD Health Statistics 2017, Mexico has one of the highest obesity rates in the world. In 2014, Mexico introduced a sugar tax, Since then food and beverage manufacturer have been increasingly looking for natural sweeteners which are zero calories substitute for sugar. This has contributed to the rapidly growing stevia market in Mexico. Using stevia helps reduce dietary sugars and calories and has a wider consumer acceptance because of taste and healthfulness. Diabetic population for the age group 20-79 years in Mexico is about 10 million, which is expected to grow at a rate of 60% in the next 20 years, which creates a great opportunity for stevia market and is a contributing factor of rapidly expanding stevia market in Mexico.
Sweetener Consumption Behaviour in USA, 2016.
In 2016, 33% of US consumers claimed that they limited their sugar consumption more than they did in last year. 45% of US consumers said that they limited the same amount of sugar consumption as they did in last year. While 4% said that they limited their sugar consumption less than they did in last year. 17% of them said that they do not limit their sugar consumption. Therefore, a total of 83% of US consumers are limiting their sugar consumption, which creates an opportunity for stevia market to expand as it is a natural, zero-calorie substitute of sugar and comes with various health benefits.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
North America Stevia Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Powder
5.1.2 Liquid
5.1.3 Leaf
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Bakery
5.2.2 Dairy Food Products
5.2.3 Beverages
5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 PureCircle
6.4.2 Ingredion Inc
6.4.3 Tate & Lyle
6.4.4 Cargill
6.4.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.4.6 Evolva
6.4.7 Biosweet Ventures
6.4.8 GLG Life Tech Corp.
6.4.9 S&W Seed Co.
6.4.10 Whole Earth Sweetener Co.
6.4.11 HYET Sweet
6.4.12 Hunan huacheng Biotech,Inc.
6.4.13 Nestle SA
6.4.14 Coca-Cola Company
6.4.15 Cumberland Packing Corporation
6.4.16 PepsiCo Inc.
6.4.17 Flavor Holding Inc.
6.4.18 SweetLife Stevia Sweetener
6.4.19 Stevia Corporation
6.4.20 Stevia First Corporation
6.4.21 Stevita Stevia
6.4.22 PureSweet
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
