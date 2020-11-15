The “North America Stevia Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Stevia market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market study of North America Stevia market is segmented by type as powder, liquid, and leaf. By application, the market is segmented as bakery, dairy food products, beverages, pharmaceuticals and other applications.

Market Overview:

North America Stevia market is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Stevia is widely used in a variety of food products such as dairy, bakery & confectionery, beverages and pharmaceuticals, as it can be easily incorporated and as it imparts sweetness with very low calories.

– The increasing cases of diabetes, obesity and other health problems have shifted the focus toward low-calorie sweeteners which act as sugar substitutes

– A major threat is the availability of the other low-calorie sweeteners. Major Key Players:

