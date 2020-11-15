The “United Arab Emirates (UAE) Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Packaging refers to the process of designing, evaluating, and producing packages. Packaging can be described as a coordinated system of preparing goods for transport, warehousing, logistics, sale, and end use. In many countries, it is fully integrated into government, business, institutional, industrial, and personal use.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Retail Segment to Execute a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The retail segment is one of the largest contributors to Emirates non-oil economy. According to the UAE Monthly Dashboard of August 2018 published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the retail trade along with the wholesale and repair services accounted for 17% of the total non-oil GDP of the country.

– With the increase in the number of discounter outlets, the number of private label lines offered by these retailers also increased rapidly. This has created considerable demand for packaging products in the Emirates at an SME level in the past few years.

– The e-commerce firms, such as Noon, Souq, Ounass, and Nashimi enacted a range of initiatives, aside from only discounting prices, in order to improve the range of products offered and delivery options. The same same-day and next day delivery services offered by several e-commerce players in the country have attracted several consumers to shop online.

– Moreover, with high mobile and internet penetration and highest expenditure by online shoppers with USD 1648 (average purchasing power/ year), the country provided an excellent growth platform for the e-commerce industry/internet retail in the Emirates. It is estimated that e-commerce was responsible for 3% of total retail sector sales in the country in 2018.

Food and Beverages Sector to Account for a Significant Demand

– According to Dubai exports, UAE accounts for a large number of F&B manufacturing units totaling around 575 units with a total investment of 39.5 Billion AED. The products, such as vegetable oil, canned beans, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, chicken franks, and reconstituted juices are generally exported re-exported in rigid containers are of high demand form the countrys food processing sector

– In most of the cases, these products are targeted for exports to the European Union (EU) market. Hence, in order to meet stringent packaging regulations imposed by the EU, the local food processors and contract packaging companies have a high preference for rigid packaging solutions for such exports.

– Additionally, some locally produced foods are of very high quality with competitive prices. Over the forecast period, as the number of food processing companies are expected to increase, locally produced products are likely to compete with imports of consumer-ready foods, creating considerable demand for price in competitive packaging from the local food manufacturers.

– Further, the growing internet retailing and omnichannel vendors in the region are further expected to boost the production of food an beverages in the country. According to the recent statistics from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the internet retailing in the country is growing rapidly. In 2018, the sector witnessed growth by 19%, reaching AED 360 million, representing a CAGR of 65% CAGR from 2013 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Regulatory Reforms and Automation

4.3.2 Increase in Recycling Activity

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Unstable Economy and Volatile Oil Prices’

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 PESTLE Analysis

4.8 Regulatory Environment

4.9 Comparative Ranking and Cost Breakdown

4.10 Import and Export Analysis

4.11 Pricing Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Paper/Paperboard

5.1.2 Plastic

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Glass

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Food and Beverage

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Gulfeast Paper & Plastic Industries LLC

6.1.2 Arabian Packaging(Al Ghurair Group)

6.1.3 Amber Packaging Industries L.L.C.

6.1.4 Rotopak U.A.E

6.1.5 Hotpack Packaging LLC

6.1.6 Interplast Co Ltd.

6.1.7 Huhtamaki Oyj

6.1.8 Fujairah Plastics Factory

6.1.9 Emirates Printing Press LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

