The “IT Asset Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. IT Asset Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275370
Scope of the Report:
IT Assets can be categorized as hardware or software to be deployed through on-premise or cloud. Their management is important because it helps a company control its assets using a systematic approach. It keeps the company informed regarding stock out/over-stocking of any assets. It is used in almost every industry like IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Government.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275370
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Deployment to Dominate the Market
– Asset management is becoming easier due ot advances in cloud. It exhibits a tremendous potential to add value and help companies reduce the cost and improve operational efficiency.
– With the introduction of SaaS applications, options for reducing total cost of ownership has dramatically increased. Cloud enables shorter implementation schedules, shift from CAPEX to OPEX and decentralized control.
– VMware CEO has pointed out three laws that will make the case for the hybrid cloud future: economics, physics and data sovereignty.
– In May 2019, Cherwell Software announced that its Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) solution Cherwell Service Management is available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver unified services and management for hybrid cloud environments. Thus companies are starting to adopt hybrid cloud for resource pooling and elastciity regarding scaling out services.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Countries in APAC region are thriving when it comes to IT asset management. For instance, Australian Governments National Innovation & Science Agenda promotes the uptake of new ideas in innovation and science.
– Demand for systems integration services is soaring in New Zealand. Enterprises in New Zealand are relying more on systems integrators as they ramp up on efforts to modernize existing applications and move to the cloud.
– Tech Mahindra delivered three large Maximo Cloud Implementations in APAC in 2018 on IBM SaaS, Azure and AWS. The company believes that customers prefer hosted solution as the next best option to on-premise solution.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275370
IT Asset Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Expansion of Interconnected IT Infrastructure is Driving the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel can Pose a Challenge for the Market
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.2 By Deployment Type
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-Premise
5.3 By Enterprise Size
5.3.1 Small and Medium
5.3.2 Large
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 IT and Telecom
5.4.2 BFSI
5.4.3 Healthcare
5.4.4 Retail
5.4.5 Manufacturing
5.4.6 Government
5.4.7 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dell Inc.
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 BMC Software Inc.
6.1.5 HP Inc.
6.1.6 ServiceNow Inc.
6.1.7 Oracle Corp
6.1.8 Flexera Software LLC
6.1.9 Ivanti (formely LANDESK)
6.1.10 Aspera Technologies Inc.
6.1.11 Cherwell Software. LLC
6.1.12 CA Technology Inc.
6.1.13 Snow Software AB
6.1.14 Symantec Corporation
6.1.15 Freshworks Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Smart Home Appliances Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024
Disposable Surgical Packs Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Three Phase Recloser Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Beer Growlers Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Prolactin Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Dry Powder Inhaler Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026
Wireless Asset Management Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Advanced Bipolar Direct Energy Equipment Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Industrial Manipulators Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co
Household Insecticides Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Marine Incinerators Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Case Packing Robot Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026