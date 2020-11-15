The “IT Asset Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. IT Asset Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275370

Scope of the Report:

IT Assets can be categorized as hardware or software to be deployed through on-premise or cloud. Their management is important because it helps a company control its assets using a systematic approach. It keeps the company informed regarding stock out/over-stocking of any assets. It is used in almost every industry like IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Government.

Market Overview:

The IT asset management market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Increasing implementation of technologically advanced and interconnected infrastructure has persuaded organizations across industries to adopt asset management systems that can help in managing operation technologies, to gather more important data and information.

– Expansion of interconnected IT infrastructure is driving the market growth. The technologies are becoming converged, for instance, micro data center instead of a data center, virtual machine instead of an actual desktop, cloud instead of data storage device. To improve the bottom line and plan against financial, operational and legal risks, it is necessary for companies to keep a track of all their assets from different locations.

– However, lack of skilled personnel is the factor hindering the market growth. In a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54% of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world.

Major Key Players:

Dell Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

BMC Software Inc.

HP Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Oracle Corp

Flexera Software LLC

Ivanti (formely LANDESK)

Aspera Technologies Inc.

Cherwell Software. LLC

CA Technology Inc.

Snow Software AB

Symantec Corporation