Password Management Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Nov 15, 2020

Password Management

The “Password Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Password Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Password management is a software solution that supports to organize and store passwords. Password management has emerged as a major segment of identity management market. Human generated passwords are often algorithmically weak and prone to attacks. Password management is not only helpful for people but also for many it is helpful for different enterprises such as (Small-Sized Businesses, Medium-Sized Businesses, Large-Sized Businesses) as a tool for information and governance security also, used to audit, secure, manage, and monitor all activities connected with their privileged accounts.

Market Overview:

  • The password management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period 2019-2024. According to the cybersecurity ventures, the total number of passwords will grow to 300 billion by 2020 and organizations across the world face a massively increasing cybersecurity risk from hacked or compromised user and privileged accounts. To counter this, password management is predicted to be a prominent field.
  • – Government mandates of creating and management of passwords is driving the market growth. This is due to an increase in cybersecurity crisis. For instance, NIST, the standards organization of the United States issued a new set of Digital Authentication Guidelines in February 2018. One of the guidelines was related to use of SMS as an out-of-band channel for two-factor authentication. NCCIC/US-CERT also reminds users of the importance of creating and managing strong passwords at regular intervals.
  • – Latest report from Independent Security Evaluators (ISE) found fundamental flaws that expose user credentials in computer memory while locked. According to the researchers, this renders them â€œno more secure than saving passwords in a text fileâ€. Once the master password is available to the attacker, they can decrypt the password manager database.

    Major Key Players:

  • Avatier Corporation
  • CA Technologies
  • Core Security Technologies
  • SonicWall, Inc
  • Fastpass Corp
  • Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Micro Focus, Inc

    Key Market Trends:

    Mobile Device Password Protection to Dominate the Market

    – Mobile devices are undergoing an explosion when it comes to their growth. According to Pew Research Center survey roughly six-in-ten U.S. adults (58%) often get news on a mobile device, 19 percentage points higher than the 39% who often get news on a desktop or laptop computer.
    – It is estimated that more than 5 billion people have mobile devices, and over half of these connections are smartphones.
    – Smartphone ubiquity across the world enables consumer engagement in numerous use cases, like online purchases, watching online videos, browsing, voice calls or checking e mail.
    – As per GSMA Report 2019, the global mobile ecosystem generated USD 1.1 trillion of economic value in 2018, with mobile operators accounting for 60%

    Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

    – Asia Pacific has been the biggest contributor to global subscriber growth in recent years and still has room for growth.
    – More than half the worlds mobile subscribers live in Asia-Pacific â€“ mostly in China and India. This is due to the population explosion in both of these countries.
    – This region houses the largest e-commerce market, which is being accessed on mobile phones.
    – As per GSMA Report 2019, in 2017, mobile technologies and services generated 5.4% of GDP across Asia Pacific, a contribution that amounted to $1.5 trillion of economic value added.
    – India will be the primary driver in APAC region with only around half the population currently subscribing to mobile services, there is considerable room for growth. As devices and data services become more affordable, digital literacy improves and more locally relevant content is made available, the demand for mobiles and hence password management become evident.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Password Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Government Mandates Regarding Password Creation and Management is Driving the Market Growth
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Exposure of User Credentials in Computer Memory While Locked is Hindering the Market Growth
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Solution Type
    5.1.1 Self-Service Password Management
    5.1.2 Privileged User Password Management
    5.2 By Technology Type
    5.2.1 Desktop
    5.2.2 Mobile Devices
    5.2.3 Voice Enabled Password Reset
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 BFSI
    5.3.2 Manufacturing
    5.3.3 IT & Telecommunication
    5.3.4 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.4.1 Brazil
    5.4.4.2 Argentina
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5.1 UAE
    5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.4.5.3 South Africa
    5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Avatier Corporation
    6.1.2 CA Technologies
    6.1.3 Core Security Technologies
    6.1.4 SonicWall, Inc
    6.1.5 Fastpass Corp
    6.1.6 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.
    6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.8 IBM Corporation
    6.1.9 Micro Focus, Inc

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

