The “Password Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Password Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Password management is a software solution that supports to organize and store passwords. Password management has emerged as a major segment of identity management market. Human generated passwords are often algorithmically weak and prone to attacks. Password management is not only helpful for people but also for many it is helpful for different enterprises such as (Small-Sized Businesses, Medium-Sized Businesses, Large-Sized Businesses) as a tool for information and governance security also, used to audit, secure, manage, and monitor all activities connected with their privileged accounts.

Market Overview:

The password management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period 2019-2024. According to the cybersecurity ventures, the total number of passwords will grow to 300 billion by 2020 and organizations across the world face a massively increasing cybersecurity risk from hacked or compromised user and privileged accounts. To counter this, password management is predicted to be a prominent field.

– Government mandates of creating and management of passwords is driving the market growth. This is due to an increase in cybersecurity crisis. For instance, NIST, the standards organization of the United States issued a new set of Digital Authentication Guidelines in February 2018. One of the guidelines was related to use of SMS as an out-of-band channel for two-factor authentication. NCCIC/US-CERT also reminds users of the importance of creating and managing strong passwords at regular intervals.

– Latest report from Independent Security Evaluators (ISE) found fundamental flaws that expose user credentials in computer memory while locked. According to the researchers, this renders them â€œno more secure than saving passwords in a text fileâ€. Once the master password is available to the attacker, they can decrypt the password manager database. Major Key Players:

