The “Password Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Password Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Password management is a software solution that supports to organize and store passwords. Password management has emerged as a major segment of identity management market. Human generated passwords are often algorithmically weak and prone to attacks. Password management is not only helpful for people but also for many it is helpful for different enterprises such as (Small-Sized Businesses, Medium-Sized Businesses, Large-Sized Businesses) as a tool for information and governance security also, used to audit, secure, manage, and monitor all activities connected with their privileged accounts.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Mobile Device Password Protection to Dominate the Market
– Mobile devices are undergoing an explosion when it comes to their growth. According to Pew Research Center survey roughly six-in-ten U.S. adults (58%) often get news on a mobile device, 19 percentage points higher than the 39% who often get news on a desktop or laptop computer.
– It is estimated that more than 5 billion people have mobile devices, and over half of these connections are smartphones.
– Smartphone ubiquity across the world enables consumer engagement in numerous use cases, like online purchases, watching online videos, browsing, voice calls or checking e mail.
– As per GSMA Report 2019, the global mobile ecosystem generated USD 1.1 trillion of economic value in 2018, with mobile operators accounting for 60%
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Asia Pacific has been the biggest contributor to global subscriber growth in recent years and still has room for growth.
– More than half the worlds mobile subscribers live in Asia-Pacific â€“ mostly in China and India. This is due to the population explosion in both of these countries.
– This region houses the largest e-commerce market, which is being accessed on mobile phones.
– As per GSMA Report 2019, in 2017, mobile technologies and services generated 5.4% of GDP across Asia Pacific, a contribution that amounted to $1.5 trillion of economic value added.
– India will be the primary driver in APAC region with only around half the population currently subscribing to mobile services, there is considerable room for growth. As devices and data services become more affordable, digital literacy improves and more locally relevant content is made available, the demand for mobiles and hence password management become evident.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
