The “Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Architectural Industry

– Paints and coatings are extensively used in the architectural sector for both exterior and interior applications. Paints and coatings are applied on exterior of the house, not only to give them a new look but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– Paints and coatings are also used in interiors of houses to add colors or decorative purposes, along with a wide range of other functions. Their functions vary depending upon the type of environment and room that they are used on. For example, paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate, and hence are used in bathroom walls. For ceilings, a vast majority of them are painted flat white, so that they could reflect majority of the ambient light in the room to make the resident feel spacious and relaxed.

– In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to witness the highest growth in the construction activities, followed by India. In China, government spending has been increasing in order to construct affordable housing facilities to cater to the housing demand. In addition, public-private partnership (PPP) projects have also been increasing in the domestic construction sector. With the help of increase in the private funding, about 4,302 PPP projects had been signed and implemented by the end of Oct, 2018.

– In India, the real estate sector is expected to grow from USD 120 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach over USD 1 trillion by 2030, while contributing to around 13% of the countrys GDP by 2025. Hence, all such construction activities and favorable government measures are likely to boost the construction activities in the region, which is further projected to boost the demand for architectural paints and coatings.

– Japan is keen to invest in overseas infrastructure projects, rather than in its own country, as the country is more interested in reaping the profits of using its technology in other countries, such as India. Internally, Japans architectural and infrastructural industry has matured, thus making it a less prospective country for paints and coatings

– All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific paints & coatings market in architectural industry during the forecast period.

China Region to Dominate the Regional Market

China dominated the Asia-Pacific market share in 2018. In 2018, Chinese construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central governments push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth. The significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, has resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years, despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector in the last couple of years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the growth of the industry in the country. The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. However, production declined by more than 4% in 2018, which might have hampered the growth potential in the automotive paints & coatings market. However, the market is expected to recover through the coming years, which is likely to favor the market growth. Overall, the growth in the end-user industries will drive the paints & coatings market in China.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Asia-Pacific Paints & Coatings Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies

4.1.2 Growing Demand from Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraint

4.2.1 Rising Environmental Concerns and Regulations in China

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.6 Production Capacity Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Acrylic

5.1.2 Alkyd

5.1.3 Polyurethane

5.1.4 Epoxy

5.1.5 Polyester

5.1.6 Other Resin Types

5.2 End-User

5.2.1 Architectural

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Wood

5.2.4 Protective Coatings

5.2.5 General Industrial

5.2.6 Transportation

5.2.7 Packaging

5.3 Technology

5.3.1 Water-borne

5.3.2 Solvent-borne

5.3.3 Powder Coating

5.3.4 UV-cured Coating

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 India

5.4.3 Australia

5.4.4 Indonesia

5.4.5 Malaysia

5.4.6 Vietnam

5.4.7 Singapore

5.4.8 Thailand

5.4.9 Philippines

5.4.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 4Oranges Co. Ltd

6.4.2 A Dong Paint

6.4.3 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.4 Asian Paints

6.4.5 Avian Brands

6.4.6 Axalta Coating Systems LLC

6.4.7 Beger Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Berger Paints India Limited

6.4.9 Boysen Paints

6.4.10 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd

6.4.11 Haymes

6.4.12 Hempel Group

6.4.13 Jotun Group

6.4.14 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Oseven Corporation

6.4.17 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.18 PT Propan Raya ICC

6.4.19 RPM International Inc.

6.4.20 TOA Paint Public Company Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Accelerating Demand for Bio-based and Eco-friendly Coatings

7.2 Use of Nanotechnology in Paints and Coatings Industry

