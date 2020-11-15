The “Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Private Investment Participation is Expected to Drive the Market

– The Saudi government has played a key role in increasing private investment participation. The government helps investors by providing them â€“ support during cross border trade in order to access new markets; establishing cities or zones, which specialize in manufacturing of coatings, and hence, maintaining high level of attractiveness to potential investors; facilitating the provision of joint benefit services and facilities; the creation of attractive, profitable, and tangible investment opportunities; and enhancing competition locally and internationally.

– In response to the market potential and the changes in the Kingdom, 13 local and foreign investors have agreed to sign non-binding statements of intent (SOI) with Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) to further discuss future investments in the Kingdom. Dow became the first company to obtain a trading license from the Government of Saudi Arabia, permitting full ownership in the trading sector.

– The Saudi governments joint ventures include collaborating with various international market leaders, which is leading to an increase in its production base.

– The coating facility, located in PlasChem Park in Jubail, will address the needs of the Saudi market, with an innovative range of acrylic-based polymers for water treatment, industrial, and architectural coating applications.

– These factors are expected to increase private investments in the construction sector, which, in turn, is likely to increase the usage of paints and coatings over the forecast period.

Architectural Industry to Drive the Market

– Paints and coatings are used on both Interior and Exterior of structures. Paints and Coatings not only add colors or serve for decorative purposes, but also to perform a wide range of functions.

– In the interior of the houses, for example in the bathroom walls because of the moisture the bathroom walls need to have wipe-ability for keeping them clean. Paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate. So these types of paints are used in the bathroom.

– On the exterior of the house, the paints and coatings are not only used to give them a new look but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– Therefore, as there is a growing architectural market there is a continuous demand for the paints and coatings market in this sector during the forecast period.

– The countrys primary growth in construction has been largely powered by the massive investments done by the government and increased inflow of FDI. Few major construction projects are as follow:

– Junail II

– Makkah Grand Mosque Redevelopment

– King Abdullah Port Expansion

– The Kingdom Tower, Jeddah

– King Abdullah Economics City of Rabigh etc.

– These developments in the construction sector are partly due to the robust economic growth and its positive implications on corporate profits, household income, and the state of public finances.

– These factors are boosting the demand for architectural paints and coatings market in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Private Investment Participation

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Acrylic

5.1.2 Alkyd

5.1.3 Polyurethane

5.1.4 Epoxy

5.1.5 Polyester

5.1.6 Other Resin Types

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Water-borne

5.2.2 Solvent-borne

5.2.3 Radiation cure

5.2.4 Other Technologies

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Architectural

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Wood

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Packaging

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.2 Al Jazeera Paints

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Jotun

6.4.5 Kansai Paints

6.4.6 National Paints Factory Co. Ltd

6.4.7 PPG Industries (Sigma Paints)

6.4.8 Protech Powder Coatings

6.4.9 Sak Coat

6.4.10 The Sherwin Williams Company

6.4.11 United Coatings Industries

6.4.12 Zamil Industrial Coatings (ZINDCO)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand For Eco-friendly Products

7.2 Other Opportunities

