The “PAC Programming Software Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. PAC Programming Software market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A programmable automation controller (PAC) is a two or more processor-based device like a personal computer and is basically a PC integrated with a PLC with multitasking capabilities to automate control of more than one equipment. Although the PAC includes PLC capabilities, but its hardware architecture and software are designed in a way to be more user-friendly to the Computer Programmer.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rise in Automation to Augment the Market Growth
– The advent of automation in various industries has facilitated the control over various operational aspects of industries, without any significant intervention from operators, using various control devices and software.
– These automation devices combine the advantages of a PLC-style traditional machinery or process control system, with the flexible type configuration and integration advantages of PC-based system, using a PAC (programmable automation controller), with the presence of various advantages the PAC programming software market is expected to grow further.
– The developing economies such as China, India, etc. are the primary growth factors of the automation industry. Emerging economies are also investing heavily in the development of several industries and the adoption of automation.
– With the Growing supply of industrial robots across the globe, it is evident that the automation is being rapidly increased in various manufacturing sectors, which is then boosting the demand of the market studied.
Asia-Pacific to Witness High Growth
– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing high growth, benefiting from recent policy changes, investments in automation, and availability of commodities at lower prices.
– The inception of many power generation projects after the global recession, also the initiation of large-scale Greenfield projects in the region have driven the demand for PAC programming software market.
– China is considered as the manufacturing hub of the world consisting of manufacturing facilities of domestic as well as international players. As the labour cost is rising in the country, China is rapidly transforming from medium to a high-tech manufacturing hub, which is expected to further propel the market growth
– Moreover, India launching initiatives like ‘Make in India’ to place the country on the world map as a manufacturing hub and gain global recognition. The Indian brand equity foundation has reported that India is expected to become the fifth largest manufacturing country in the world by the end of the year 2020.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
PAC Programming Software Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Automation
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Investment in Automation
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 HMI (Human Machine Interface)
5.1.2 Advanced Process Control (APC)
5.1.3 Asset Management
5.1.4 Database Connectivity
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 By Solution Type
5.2.1 Open PAC System
5.2.2 Compact PAC System
5.2.3 Distributed PAC System
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Controlling
5.3.2 Monitoring
5.3.3 Oil and Gas
5.3.4 Electric Power
5.3.5 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 OPTO
6.1.2 ARC Advisory Group
6.1.3 National Instruments
6.1.4 Schneider Electric
6.1.5 Wonderware
6.1.6 Rockwell Automation
6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.8 Siemens AG
6.1.9 Hitachi, Ltd.
6.1.10 Eaton Corporation Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
