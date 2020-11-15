The “Sterilized Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sterilized Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Sterile packaging helps protect drugs, medical devices, food products from getting contaminated. They are tear resistant, durable, breathable and has superior microbial barrier to make a packaging sterile and safe.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Sterilized Food Packaging to Witness Significant Growth

– Packaging plays a critical role in the food industry in terms of maintaining the quality and taste of the packaged food for a longer time. With the improvement in the standard of living of the consumers globally, demand for packaged food has shown rapid surge over the years.

– Globally almost 10% of the population falls ill after eating contaminated food. Additionally, 40% of diseases in children are foodborne diseases. FDA has suggested the use of sterile packaged food to improve the safety in food consumption.

– According to the FSSAI, the sales volume of packaged food products surged by over 48% in the span of 2012 to 2016. With the increase in demand for packaged food and awareness for the use of aseptic and sterile packaging is driving the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific has experienced positive growth in the sterilized packaging market and is estimated to witness significant growth, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The disposable income of consumers in the region has witnessed significant growth, which increased the standard of living of people in the region.

– The growing urban population in India and China with 33% and 51% respectively is increasing the demand for quality medical treatments in this region. India and China, together contributed over 70% of the total share of Asia-Pacific share, in 2018.

– Medical devices manufacturing industries, diagnostic centres, and hospitals are now concentrating more on the sterile and disinfect packaging of medical devices due to the rise in viral infections and various stringent regulations.

– ISRO has planned to conduct seven mega missions in the next 10 years. For instance, the second moon mission will be launched in July 2019 and the next missions for Mars and Venus are also included. These trends will boost the need for sterilization packaging in the spacecraft and space missions.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Sterilized Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increase in Global Healthcare Cost

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Clamshells

5.1.2 Pouches

5.1.3 Bottles

5.1.4 Blisters & Ampoules

5.1.5 Vials

5.1.6 Others Products

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Plastic

5.2.2 Glass

5.2.3 Metal

5.3 By Sterilization Method

5.3.1 Chemical

5.3.2 Radiation

5.3.3 High Temperature/Pressure

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Medical And Surgical

5.4.2 Food and Beverage

5.4.3 Pharmaceutical and Biological

5.4.4 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Baxter International Limited.

6.1.3 Bemis Company, Inc.

6.1.4 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

6.1.5 Placon Corporation Inc.

6.1.6 Wipak Group

6.1.7 Tekni-Plex, Inc.

6.1.8 AptarGroup, Inc.

6.1.9 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

6.1.10 Gerresheimer AG

6.1.11 Schott AG

6.1.12 Steripack USA Limited LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

