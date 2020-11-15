The “Fiber Optic Cable Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Fiber Optic Cable market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Fiber optics is one of the methods of transmitting information that works by sending pulses of light through an optical fiber. The light transmitted then forms an electromagnetic carrier wave modulated to carry information. Optical fiber cable (OFC), especially for telecommunication companies, has become a preferred transmission medium catering to aggressive bandwidth demands. Furthermore, increasing cloud-based applications, audio-video services, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) services stimulate demand of fiber optic cable.

The fiber optic cable market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.26% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the increasing demand for IoT and more number of connected devices, data transmission has become vital for the users, hence the fiber optic cable market is seeing a huge opportunity during the forecast period.

– Further, technological advancements in the telecom sector have increased the deployment of broadband network architectures. Fiber to the Home (FTTH), Fiber to the Building (FTTB) is a few prominent broadband networking architectures that necessitate the large-scale deployment of fiber optic networks, driving demand for fiber optic cables.

– The major benefit of fiber optic cable is the increased security option which cannot be tapped than the traditional copper cable is another major factor driving fiber optic cables market.

– However, high costs and complex installation act as major restraining factors for fiber optic cables market. Major Key Players:

Corning Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Finisar Corporation

AFL Communications LLC

Prysmian Group

Coherent Inc.

General Cable Corporation

LS Cable & System (LS Group)

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co.

Hengtong (HTGD

Fujikura Ltd

Futong Holdings

Furukawa Electric Co.