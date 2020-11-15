The “Fiber Optic Cable Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Fiber Optic Cable market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275437
Scope of the Report:
Fiber optics is one of the methods of transmitting information that works by sending pulses of light through an optical fiber. The light transmitted then forms an electromagnetic carrier wave modulated to carry information. Optical fiber cable (OFC), especially for telecommunication companies, has become a preferred transmission medium catering to aggressive bandwidth demands. Furthermore, increasing cloud-based applications, audio-video services, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) services stimulate demand of fiber optic cable.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275437
Key Market Trends:
IT and Telecom Sector Offers Potential Growth
– Fiber optics is a major building block in the telecommunication infrastructure. With the explosion of information traffic due to the Internet, electronic commerce, computer networks, multimedia, voice, data, and video, the need for a transmission medium with the bandwidth capabilities for handling such vast amounts of information is paramount. Fiber optics, with its comparatively infinite bandwidth, has proven to be the solution.
– Additionally, with the emergence of 5G, IoT and Big Data will rely heavily on real-time data collection and transfer. And because of fiber optics unlimited bandwidth potential, fiberoptics cable is chosen to support these bandwidth levels.
– Further, to achieve expected performance levels for 5G networks, more small cells (or nodes) and mobile edge computing will be needed to eliminate network bottlenecks. These small-cell deployments often utilize the millimeter wave spectrum, relying heavily on fiber cabled connections for the backhaul portion of the network.
– The launch of 5G will bring enhanced capacity and lower latency straight to networks. Fiber optics cable is the preferred option for 5G because of its scalability, security, and ability to handle the vast amount of backhaul traffic being generated. This in return will create a huge market opportunity for the fiber optic cable market in IT and Telecom.
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant CAGR
– The Asia-Pacific region is dominated by two major economies of the world i.e. India and China. These regions are spearheading revenue growth owing to technological advancements and large-scale adoption of the technology in IT and telecommunication and administrative sector.
– Additionally, increasing application of fiber optics in the medical sector is catapulting growth across countries, such as China, Japan, and India, thus propelling the overall demand at a significant rate.
– Also, the consistent rise in the use of smartphones and internet facilities in the region contributes to the adoption of optical fiber cables, for telecommunication applications. 5G connections (excluding IoT) are anticipated to reach USD 670 million in Asia-Pacific, by 2025, accounting for approximately around 60% of the global 5G connections, according to GSMA.
– Moreover, the governments of developed nations like China and Japan are heavily investing in security infrastructure at country levels. In return, all the above factors are expected to pave the way for new opportunities, in the fiber optic cable market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275437
Fiber Optic Cable Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in the Telecom Industry
4.3.2 Increasing Data Centers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complex Installation Act
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Cable Type
5.1.1 Single Mode Cable
5.1.2 Multi Mode Cable
5.2 By Optical Fiber Type
5.2.1 Plastics Optical Fiber
5.2.2 Glass Optical Fiber
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 IT and Telecom
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Defense and Aerospace
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Manufacturing
5.3.6 Government
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Corning Inc.
6.1.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
6.1.3 Finisar Corporation
6.1.4 AFL Communications LLC
6.1.5 Prysmian Group
6.1.6 Coherent Inc.
6.1.7 General Cable Corporation
6.1.8 LS Cable & System (LS Group)
6.1.9 Sterlite Technologies Ltd
6.1.10 Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co.
6.1.11 Hengtong (HTGD
6.1.12 Fujikura Ltd
6.1.13 Futong Holdings
6.1.14 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Digital Ultrasonic Cleaners Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Benchtop Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Automotive Switches Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Microbial Agent Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Mood Stabilizers Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Car Wash Machine Market Size Analysis by Global Industry Insights 2020 Share, Trends, Future Scope of Key Players, CAGR Status, and SWOT Analysis by Regions Forecast till 2026
Hospital Nursing Bed Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Titanate Ceramics Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Billiard Chalk Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Lubricant Additives Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Neuromorphic Chip Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024
Trichloromethane Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025