The “Stored Grain Insecticide Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Stored Grain Insecticide market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

All the insecticides, including contact insecticides and fumigant insecticides, used to protect the grains such as rice, maize, wheat, soybean, sorghum, among others, that are stored post-harvest are considered under this study.

Market Overview:

The global stored grain insecticide market was valued at USD 225.6 million in 2018, and the market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Sustaining market pressure for better prices during the post-harvest stage and increasing focus on the reduction of post-harvest losses are the major factors driving the market growth.

Globally, India is expected to witness the fastest growth, while registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Lack of storage facilities led to the inability to store surplus grain. Additionally, the Indian government has been increasingly focusing towards keeping apace with its looming food storage crises and has increased the contribution towards the construction of high-tech grain storage silos. This is further likely to augment the demand for insect grain protectants in the country. Major Key Players:

Bayer CropScience AG

Degesch America

Inc.

Syngenta AG

Corteva AgriScience

Nufarm Ltd.

Douglas Products

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.