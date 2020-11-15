The “Finance Cloud Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Finance Cloud market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Companies big and small are exploring the cloud and its advantages. Financial cloud software allows enterprises to achieve revenue and wealth management, while maintaining customer relations. It creates a better customer experience. The business becomes more agile while eliminating miscommunication and manual errors.

The global finance cloud market was valued at USD 15.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 54.93 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.79% over the forecast period of 2019–2024. Along with an increase in revenue, using cloud elevates the number of leads generated along with better pricing.

– The banking services and financial and insurance companies are opting for digital applications to quickly address customer queries and concerns, keeping in mind the long-term benefits and achieving a competitive advantage. For instance, Ess Kay Fincorp chose a cloud-based lending platform to digitize their entire lending business, thereby decreasing their loan approval time by 33%.

– Operational efficiency is another factor which is driving the growth of finance cloud market. Roha Housing Finance wanted to issue loans under two hours instead of three days. After adopting agility and cost efficiency of cloud-based technology to offer a ‘customer-first’ approach, it was able to offer end-to-end loan processing in 7 days, which is 50% faster than the housing finance industry benchmark.

– The financial industry is most prone to cyber threats because of the sensitivity of the data. It continues to grow in frequency as the data generation volume grows. Equifax has incurred losses so far of over USD 1.35 billion from a devastating 2017 breach which affected more than half of all Americans and millions of UK consumers Major Key Players:

