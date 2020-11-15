The “Electronic Shelf Label Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electronic Shelf Label market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275429

Scope of the Report:

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is used by retailers to display product pricing on shelves. The product pricing is automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. The ESL market based on store type is dominated by hypermarkets owing to the complications associated with the manual management of such big stores, leading to the high rate of adoption of these labels.

Market Overview:

The electronic shelf label market was valued at USD 478.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.50 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 21.42% over the forecast period of (2019–2024).

– High accuracy and reduction in labor cost is growing the market as compare to conventional label changing. This has significantly reduced the risk of human error in turn ensuring potential pricing compliances. Shoppers lose trust in a company if the in-store prices don’t align with the online display, and unfortunately, this is often the reality they encounter by which the ESL helps to fix any price errors.

– NFC penetration in the industry is expected to gain momentum over the coming years due to the increasing adoption of NFC technology in multiple devices such as POS systems and smartphones. This allows the retailers to integrate these devices with the existing handheld devices, lowering the overall installation cost of these labels, which is a key drivers for the growth of market.

– However, high initial investments required to set up these products in stores and minimum knowledge about the usefulness of the ESL system are the major restraining factors in the electronic shelf label market.< Major Key Players:

Altierre Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

Display data Ltd

E Ink Holding

Inc.

LG Corporation

M2 Communication

Inc.

Pricer AB

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.

Ltd

SES-imagotag

Wincor Nixdorf AG

AdvanTech