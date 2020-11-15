The “Cloud Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Retailers want to enable a seamless customer experience and ensure staying away from the security breach headlines, hence, they are adopting cloud applications to balance efficiency and security. It helps them to maximize shareholder value, streamline their business operations, and effectively address customer expectations.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Intrusion Detection and Prevention to Register a Significant Growth
– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.
– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.
– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Asia is a major player in the changing retail landscape due to rise in e-commerce startups. China leads the e-commerce market with Alibaba recently opening a pop-up store in Australia and reflecting the ‘phygital’ trend towards digitally-enhanced offline experiences.
– Offline retail is also gaining popularity. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), it employs an aggregate of 44.6 million workers, which represents 16 percent of the region’s total employment.
– Kroger and Microsoft announced a collaboration in January 2019 to redefine the customer experience using Kroger Technology products powered by Microsoft Azure, the retailer’s preferred cloud platform for Retail as a Service (RaaS).
– To retain the data authenticity generated by retail industry (for instance, customer shopping data for personalization), move towards cloud and hence its security is of utmost importance.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cloud Security Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.3.1 Growing Threats of Cyber Attacks are Augmenting Market Growth
4.4.1 Migration of Retail Processes from On-Premise to Cloud is a Major Challenge
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
