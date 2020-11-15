The “Cloud Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Retailers want to enable a seamless customer experience and ensure staying away from the security breach headlines, hence, they are adopting cloud applications to balance efficiency and security. It helps them to maximize shareholder value, streamline their business operations, and effectively address customer expectations.

Market Overview:

The cloud security market in retail is expected to register a CAGR of 27.8% over the forecast period 2019-2024. According to the 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study by Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach is USD 3.86 million, which is a 6.4% increase on the 2017 cost of USD 3.62 million. To counter the same, investment in cloud security solutions in retail is increasing.

– Growing threats of cyber attacks are augmenting market growth. According to latest report by Thales eSecurity, half of U.S. retailers were breached in the past year, well above the 27% global average for retailers. Most of the login attempts made on online retailers’ websites are hackers using stolen data.

– Migration of retail decision processes from on-premise to cloud is a challenge since most of the processes like merchandise management and accounting are supported by on-premise solutions. Retailers should focus on new events like customer information storage or customer buying pattern that could be transferred to the cloud. For the old events, a more intelligent ERP system could be developed which enables the retail functions to scale as needed. Major Key Players:

Trend Micro

Inc.

Imperva

Inc.

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Fortinet

Inc.

Sophos

PLC

Mcafee LLC

Qualys

Inc.

CA Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd