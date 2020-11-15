The “Dairy Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Dairy market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Global Dairy Market is segmented by product types such a Milk, Cheese, Butter, Cream, Yoghurt, Dairy Desserts, Others. The other dairy-based products include sour cream, Quark and fromage frais and by Distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and Geography.

Market Overview:

Global Dairy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD 703.5 Billion by 2024.

– Global milk output in 2018 is estimated at 843 million tonnes, an increase of 2.2% from 2017, driven by production expansions in India, Turkey, the European Union, Pakistan, the United States of America and Argentina, but partially offset by declines in China and Ukraine, among few others.

– Increasing demand is driven by a growing population, higher income, and more health consciousness. The global market is highly dominated by milk followed by butter, and cheese. Yoghurt and frozen desserts remain the fastest growing market globally.

Global butter exports expanded by 7.5% in 2018, mainly contributed by countries like New Zealand, the United States of America and India, However, the European Union market for butter has declined.

Nestle

Lactalis Group

Danone S.A.

Fonterra

Frieslandcampina

Arla Foods

Dean Foods

Yili