The "Potassium Citrate Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.

Global Potassium Citrate Market is segmented by Grade into Industrial, Food and Pharmaceutical. By Application the market is divided into Food and Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics. The Geographical analysis of the market is also included in the market.

Potassium Citrate Market and is expected to reach USD 817.51 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.70%. Potassium citrate has wide range of applications in a number of industries, such as foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, as well as personal care products. In the food & beverage industry, it has applications such as acidity regulator, firming agent, and a preservative. Potassium citrate has its major applications in the food industry. Food industry holds the major share of more than 60% of the total potassium citrate usage. The demand for low sodium products and the increased industrial applications of potassium citrate has boosted the market. Asia Pacific is the largest market for potassium citrate at the global level. Major Key Players:

Cargill INC.

Tate & Lyle

ADM

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Cofco Biochemical

American Tartaric Products

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Niran