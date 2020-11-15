The “Potassium Citrate Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Potassium Citrate market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Global Potassium Citrate Market is segmented by Grade into Industrial, Food and Pharmaceutical. By Application the market is divided into Food and Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics. The Geographical analysis of the market is also included in the market.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Popularity For Low Sodium Citrate Content In Foods
Potassium citrate is mostly used as an effective substitute for sodium citrate. Potassium citrate is used in food where sodium content should be less. Excess consumption of sodium has higher risks of heart attacks. The recommended consumption limit of sodium is 1,500 milligrams a day, but the average consumption of sodium in United States is about 3,400 milligrams a day, which is almsot the double. Inclusing potassium in your diet is a solution for avoiding the health issues caused by sodium. Consumers all around the world are shifting to a healthier diet, thus, prefer products that are healthier, which drives manufactures to use healthier additives in foods, such as potassium citrate. Potassium citrate salt can also be used in place of sodium bicarbonate and potassium chloride in oral rehydration solution.
Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market
Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global potassium citrate market. China is the largest producer and exporter of potassium citrate in the region. United States accounts for the largest export share of potassium citrate from China. The export from this region is very high as compared to other regions. This is mainly due to the low price offered by the manufacturers for a competitive advantage, this is attributted by the lower production cost of potassium citrate in the region. The food & beverage sector accounted for the largest share in the potassium citrate market in Asia-Pacific, due the extensive list of properties of the compound, such as the ability to act as a preservative, emulsifier, etc. The lack of stringent regulations for food additives acts as a prominent factor for the use of potassium citrate in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Potassium Citrate Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Grade Type
5.1.1 Industrial
5.1.2 Food
5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Industrial
5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.4 Cosmetics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 India
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Colombia
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cargill INC.
6.4.2 Tate & Lyle
6.4.3 ADM
6.4.4 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
6.4.5 Cofco Biochemical
6.4.6 American Tartaric Products
6.4.7 Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical
6.4.8 Gadot Biochemical Industries
6.4.9 Niran
6.4.10 Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co.LTD
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
