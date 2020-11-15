The “Data Center Rack PDU Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Center Rack PDU market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Data centers face various challenges in keeping it uptime and maintaining power protection and management solutions are among such challenges. A power distribution unit (PDU) used to assist the maintenance is a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center. Need for a different level of use has led to PDUs to be used for monitoring, switching, metering or all depending on the requirement.

Data center management team continuously look for ways and approaches to increase energy efficiency while providing a modular and highly adaptable IT environment to support the service-oriented architectures and the rapid changes in demand parameters. Although software, systems, and storage have become highly adaptable, none of these matters in the data center unless the power infrastructure is also adaptable. These basic needs have driven the market for data center rack PDU in the market.

– IT equipment in the data center is evolving at a much higher rate than the typical life expectancy of the data center. Data centers are typically designed with a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years whereas most IT equipment refresh cycles hover around 2 to 5 years.

– More powerful equipment often results in an undersized power supply system driving the need for updating these PDU units. Different power requirement drives for PDU demand for different power needs, for instance, for medium density need PDU in range of 5-10 kW/rack and for high-density demand PDU in range of 15-30 kW/rack equipment may be used.

– Multiple such factors drive the demand for PDU, different electrical supplies and equipment design also results in product differentiation based on design parameters and impact the market. Major Key Players:

