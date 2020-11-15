The “Mezcal Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mezcal market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Mezcal market offers different products such as mezcal joven, mezcal reposado, mezcal anejo, and other types through offline and online retail stores. Mezcal vendors are catering primarily to this large demographic consumer base as the consumption of tequila and mezcal is maximum among this consumer segment.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
United States Witnessed Increased Consumption of Mezcal and Tequila
Consumers are preferring mezcal over other types of tequila which is playing a major role to boost the mezcal consumption in the country. The rise of cocktail culture in the United States has helped make mezcal trendy, with bars offering various varieties of mezcal and tequila. Also, the growing consumption of mezcal in the US and Mexico, and changing consumer preference towards new category like extra-añejo- which is produced from 100% Agave- have been supporting the market growth of Mezcal añejo over the past few years.
North America Held Largest Market Revenue
North America held the largest share of the global industry revenues in 2018. The United States is one of the leading markets for mezcal in the North American region. Key players in the North American region are considering the increasing popularity of mescal and are investing to open production plants in the region, which is highly popular for the production of mescal. Furthermore, the demand for spirits across the on-trade sales channels, including full-service restaurants and cafés/bars, is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mezcal Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Mezcal Joven
5.1.2 Mezcal Reposado
5.1.3 Mezcal anejo
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Offline retail stores
5.2.2 Online retail stores
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Germany
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Italy
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Pernod Ricard
6.4.2 Ilegal Mezcal
6.4.3 William Grant & Sons Ltd.
6.4.4 Rey Campero
6.4.5 El Silencio Holdings, INC.
6.4.6 Mezcal Vago
6.4.7 Lagrimas de Dolores
6.4.8 Fidencio Mezcal
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
