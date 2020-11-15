The “Mezcal Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mezcal market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Mezcal market offers different products such as mezcal joven, mezcal reposado, mezcal anejo, and other types through offline and online retail stores. Mezcal vendors are catering primarily to this large demographic consumer base as the consumption of tequila and mezcal is maximum among this consumer segment.

Market Overview:

Mezcal market is growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The demand for mezcal, a tropical agave plant-based liquor, increased significantly over the past few years and is expected to increase further over the forecast period.

– The large millennial consumer base across the globe is encouraging vendors to expand their geographical presence, which, in turn, is bolstering the mezcal market’s growth.

– Consumers are preferring mezcal over other tequila products due to the availability of a variety of flavors. Major Key Players:

Pernod Ricard

Ilegal Mezcal

William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Rey Campero

El Silencio Holdings

INC.

Mezcal Vago

Lagrimas de Dolores