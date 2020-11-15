The “Electronic Nose Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electronic Nose market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275422

Scope of the Report:

The electronic nose uses an array of chemical sensors connected to a pattern recognition system that response to odours passing over it. Different odour classification cause different responses in the sensors and these responses provide a signal pattern characteristic of a particular aroma. The composition of volatile organic compounds (VOC) evolved from the material being tested can reflect the activity and type of microorganisms present and also can be related to its quality.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275422

Key Market Trends:

Use for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection Drives the Demand

– A wide variety of industries based on specific product categories and types, such as the automobile, packaging, food & beverage, cosmetic, drug, analytical chemistry, and biomedical industries employ electronic nose for a broad and diverse range of aroma and flavor detection applications.

– One of the most potentially useful and challenging applications of electronic nose technology is classification and quality assurance of wines. Sensory and chemical properties of wine, especially color, aroma, and taste, are in part related to the total concentration and profile of flavonoids and have been critical for the demand of electronic nose in the market.

– The aroma of grains, for instance, is the primary criterion of fitness for consumption in many countries. However, the sniffing of grain lots for quality grading is potentially harmful to humans and for the food processing industries, it is an activity that must be avoided for human safety. This is due to the possible cases of inhalation of toxic or pathogenic mold spores. E-nose can also be utilized to predict the aroma classes of good, moldy, weakly, and strongly musty oats with a high degree of accuracy. These extended applications possibilities are expecetd to drive the demand in the market.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

– The demand in the North America region has been high owing to the presence of stringent regulations that push the industries to adopt the technology to enhance the working environment safety. The precautionary measures such as the use of sensors to improve and enhance the workers’ safety in industrial setup are higher to avoid bans or controls on the industries.

– The proactiveness of the government and the corporate bodies towards creating a safe working environment has augmented the demand for adoption of new and innovative technology that mimics the human senses. Regulations for safety have been present in the market for a while now. For instance, in the United States, the odourisation of transported gas is regulated under federal legislation of the US Government, 2012. All combustible gases that are transported in distribution lines are required to contain a natural or added odor that is readily detectable by a person with a normal sense of smell.

– The electronic nose is expected to gain demand in the region to supplement the safety measures in case of harmful or hazardous gas leaks. Improvements in the supporting technological set up have been clinical in the functionality improvement of the electronic nose and have been an augmenting factor for demand remaining positive in the regional market. For instance, ANN and library of odor classification.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275422

Electronic Nose Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Early Non-invasive Disease Detection

4.3.2 Growing Utilization of Electronic Devices for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection of Food Products

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Proper Standardization and Regulation

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Food and Beverage

5.1.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.1.3 Medical and Clinical

5.1.4 Military and Defense

5.1.5 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alpha MOS

6.1.2 E-Nose Pty Ltd.

6.1.3 Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

6.1.4 Scensive Technologies Limited

6.1.5 Odotech Inc.

6.1.6 RoboScientific Ltd.

6.1.7 Aryballe Technologies

6.1.8 AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

6.1.9 Odometric SA

6.1.10 Plasmion GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Underwater Radio Communication Market – Key Companies Overview by Industry Size 2020 to 2026 | Business Growth Rate, Global Industry Analysis by Trends with COVID-19 Impact

Lithium Battery Cathode Material Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Roll Laminators Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Infrared Imaging and Wide Area Surveillance Infrared Imaging Market 2020 – Top Key Players with Industry Growth Rate, Global Size and Share, Business opportunities, Industry Segment by Regions 2026

Industrial Glass Bubbles Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Digital Light Meters Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Molybdenum-99 Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Automotive Power Liftgate Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

AC Power Plugs and Sockets Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Oleo Chemicals Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025