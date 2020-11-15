The “Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Digital Out of Home (OOH) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The Digital OOH market typically comprises of digital signage providers who have digital screens across various locations. They partner with different service providers to utilize their real estate to screen digital advertisements of their clients. The integration of real-time data to the digital screens is helping the advertisers create more creative and interactive content due to this there has been an increase in the visibility of the digital screens.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Transit Accounts for a Significant Share of Digital OOH Market
– Transit is the most dominant segment, as public transport has been the preferred option by a significant population in Europe, Asia-Pacific due to their advanced and high-density public transport infrastructure.
– The North America region is less dependent on public transport but the region has the most extensive network of airports and accounts for the most number of registered flights in any sector. Due to which, there is a high influx of people at their airports and attracts demand.
– Moreover, with the advent and emergence of smart cities, there has been increased spending on public transport infrastructure owing to which more population is said to use the public transit systems to combat pollution and congestion.
Asia-Pacific is Set to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific has the largest population of all the region. With an increase in the urban population and increased purchasing power, Asia-Pacific is considered to be one of the largest markets for Digital and OOH market.
– The region’s developed infrastructure is playing a major role in the development of the Digital OOH market.
– Moreover, the region is dominated by local players like Times Internet, Shanghai Media Group, while major players like JCDecaux also have considerable market share in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Public Transit Infrastructure
4.2.2 Price Erosion of Digital Screens
4.2.3 High Advertising Flexibility with Connected Screens
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Installation and Maintenance Cost
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Location
5.1.1 Indoor
5.1.2 Outdoor
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Billboard
5.2.2 Transit
5.2.3 Street Furniture
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Retail
5.3.2 Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals
5.3.3 Financial Services
5.3.4 Automotive
5.3.5 Telecom/Utilities
5.3.6 Government Agencies
5.3.7 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 JCDecaux Group
6.1.2 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
6.1.3 Lama Advertising Company
6.1.4 OUTFRONT Media
6.1.5 Daktronics Inc.
6.1.6 Talon Outdoor Ltd
6.1.7 oOh!media Limited
6.1.8 QMS Media Limited
6.1.9 SevenOne Media GmbH
6.1.10 Stroer SE & Co. KGaA
6.1.11 Exterion Media Group
6.1.12 The Times Group
6.1.13 EyeMedia
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
