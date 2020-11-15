The “Water Automation & Instrumentation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Water Automation & Instrumentation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The water automation system & instrumentation is based on real-time operating systems and programming toolkit that solves the current global issues, such as potable water shortage, poor water quality, and high processing, process monitor, energy savings and supply costs.

The water automation & instrumentation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.73% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increase in the trend of automation will drive water automation & instrumentation market in the forecast period.

– The major challenges that come in water distribution will be the supply of water as well as its conservation, the regulatory requirements, the operational and energy efficiency, integration of the new updated infrastructure, remote access control. Today all these challenges have been addressed through water automation and integrated control systems that control the process monitors, the motors, and provide vital information about the activities going on.

– Water instrumentation solutions like liquid analyzers and level transmitters are helping chemical and pharmaceutical industries maintain precision. Although the high prices of sensors might hamper the market, however, reduced operational costs due to their use bring down the total cost of ownership.

– The governments are imposing regulations along for depletion of potable water resources. One of the reason being, most of the time water resources are been dissipated when the tank is full and the motor is still on which leads to loss of water resources as well as energy.

– However, there is a lack of skilled liveware which is a medium-term challenge for this industry since personnel has to have a good understanding of how to handle the instrumentation of the water automation such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, and others. Major Key Players:

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

GE Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Emerson Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Endress + Hauser Pvt. Ltd.

Eurotek India

Phoenix Contact

NALCO

MJK Automation