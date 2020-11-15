The “Meal Replacement Products Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Meal Replacement Products market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Meal replacement products are available as ready-to-drink Products, edible bars, powdered products, and others that are sold in convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, specialty stores, online retailers, and others. The health benefits associated with the consumption of meal replacement products have a positive impact on the demand for meal replacement products.

Meal replacement products market is growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The market is driven by factors such as busy lifestyles, rapid urbanization, increasing healthy food consumption habits and food convenience.

– Consumers are becoming more health conscious and seeking food products which are convenient and has more nutritional content.

The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector will also aid the growth of the market by offering a wide array of protein shakes and protein bars for online purchase.

Major Key Players:

Abbott

Blue Diamond Growers

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods

Herbalife

Inc.

Glanbia plc.

General Mills Inc.

Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc…

Kellogg Co.

Nutrisystem