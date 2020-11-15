The “Meal Replacement Products Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Meal Replacement Products market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Meal replacement products are available as ready-to-drink Products, edible bars, powdered products, and others that are sold in convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, specialty stores, online retailers, and others. The health benefits associated with the consumption of meal replacement products have a positive impact on the demand for meal replacement products.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Consumption of Meal Replacement Products among Sportspeople in Europe
Sportspeople in Europe are consuming sports energy bars as meal replacement products for more nutrition. People in countries like Spain are consuming powdered meal replacement products to achieve their fitness goals as they are low in calories and rich in protein, fibre, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and complex carbohydrates. Thus, with more individuals, especially sportspersons, opting for meal replacement products like meal replacement shakes to trim unwanted fat or feed the muscles the fuel necessary for optimum recovery, the market is set to grow rapidly.
North America Held the Largest Market Share
North America held the largest share of the global industry revenues in 2018. The United States is one of the leading markets for meal replacement products in the North American region. Local players have introduced meal replacement products such as protein shakes that are not only low in calories but also a filling and a healthy meal, thereby making it a popular choice among consumers in the region. Moreover, the players are introducing all-organic meal replacement shakes to suit the specific needs of consumers.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Meal Replacement Products Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Ready-to-Drink Products
5.1.2 Edible Bars
5.1.3 Powdered Products
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Convenience Stores
5.2.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
5.2.3 Specialty Stores
5.2.4 Online Retailers
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Italy
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.2.5 France
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Abbott
6.4.2 Blue Diamond Growers
6.4.3 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods
6.4.4 Herbalife, Inc.
6.4.5 Glanbia plc.
6.4.6 General Mills Inc.
6.4.7 Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc…
6.4.8 Kellogg Co.
6.4.9 Nutrisystem
6.4.10 Nestle SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
