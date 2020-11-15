The “Level Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Level Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Level sensors are used for determining the level of free flowing substances, which are of utmost importance in commercial as well as industrial applications. Moreover, level sensors are available in different sizes and variety and are designed using different sensing techniques, in order to meet various requirements.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Oil and Gas Sector to be the Largest User of Level Sensors
– The immense use of level sensors for monitoring storage units and downstream processing plants has maintained a constant demand for level sensors, from the oil and gas sector.
– According to the recent estimates of Baker Hughes, by the end of 2018, the international rig count is expected to reach 960.
– Moreover, in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, the major demand for level sensors is from the oil and gas industry. In recent times, owing to the recent low crude oil price situation, the region is garnering new demand from the manufacturing sector, especially the petrochemical industries.
– Moreover, expansion in production capacity of polymers that are the bi-products of petrochemicals is increasing the regional polymer industry which emerges as one of the fastest-growing end users of level sensors.
North America to Account for the Largest Share in Level Sensors Market
– Driven by the increased investments in automation and focus on efficiency of processes, across the pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and food processing industries, North America expected to be the largest market.
– There are several technologies which are used in the North America level sensor market. Ultrasonic forms one of the most popular technique, due to the small size of sensors and mobility. Sensors are also easy to use, affordable and do not require much maintenance. Ultrasonic sensors are used primarily to measure the solid substances along with the ability to function in extreme conditions.
– As the US Department of the Interior’s (DoI) plans to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, the regional oil and gas sector is expected to open up new opportunities, in the level sensor market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Level Sensor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Trend of Automation in the Food Processing Industry
4.2.2 Need for Precision in Measurement
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Technical Constraints Related to Repeatability
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Continuous Level Sensing
5.1.2 Point Level Sensing
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Magnetostrictive
5.2.2 Hydrostatic
5.2.3 Ultrasonic
5.2.4 Optical
5.2.5 Other Technologies
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Power Generation
5.3.2 Oil and Gas
5.3.3 Mining
5.3.4 Food and Beverage
5.3.5 Chemical
5.3.6 Water and Waste Treatment
5.3.7 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 United Kingdom
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 Sick AG
6.1.3 Ametek Inc.
6.1.4 BinMaster Inc.
6.1.5 Emerson Electric Co.
6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.7 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
6.1.8 Siemens AG
6.1.9 TE Connectivity Ltd
6.1.10 Endress + Hauser AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
