The “Laboratory Robotics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Laboratory Robotics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Laboratory robotics is the practice of using robots to perform or assist in various types of laboratory tasks, such as pick/place the sample & the solid additions, they can also heat/cool, mix, shake & test the samples. While the laboratory robots have found their application in various industries and sciences, but the pharmaceutical companies have been using them more than any other industry.

Market Overview:

The laboratory robotics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.72% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). By delegating repetitive applications to robots, they provide consistency in sample preparation and testing which increases the efficiency of the test, this advantage of robots is driving the market studied.

– Laboratory robotics can be broadly defined as using robotics technology to conduct a scientific study and research experiments in a safe environment without the interference of human hands.

– With the increasing need to ensure the safety of manual workers and the adoption of stringent regulatory protocols in laboratories has initiated businesses to adopt robotic technologies for critical process applications.

– In the recent past, robotics has revolutionized mankind to a great extent. The reason being, once robots are programmed to do a certain task, they continue to do the assigned job at a stretch. They do not get tired or worn out, unlike humans.

– Moreover, robots maintain accuracy and precision and are highly efficient, these factors are driving the adoption of robotics in laboratories around the globe

– But due to the high costs associated with the robotic equipment and also the low priority of automation in small to medium-sized labs is restraining the growth of the market studied. Major Key Players:

Hamilton Company

Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA)

PerkinElmer

Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hudson Robotics

Inc.

Tecan Group

Anton Paar GmbH

Biomérieux SA

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Siemens AG

Cleveland Automation Engineering

QIAGEN NV