The “Mobile BI Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile BI market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Mobile business intelligence solutions are deployed to keep pace with rivals and to try to gain an advantage over the competition. The report profiles on cloud and on premise providers of business intelligence software and service for managing data for SMEs and large organizations, which are widely deployed to apply analysis and modelling to large volumes of enterprise data, and produce meaningful reports and visuals summarizing business information.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Analytics Solution in Retail Sector to Drive the Market Growth

– Customers are using mobile as a major platform in the retail sector, especially e-commerce activities are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions. This enables retailers to analyze vast amounts of data and make best business decisions out of it.

– Data collected as part of mobile analytics typically includes page views, visits, visitors, and countries, where retail analytics solutions uses predictive analytics to empower retailers to strategize their operations, which include product categorization, pricing, merchandising, inventory level management, visibility, etc., through which the chance of ROI increases.

– Data engineering platform can turn in-store customer data sources into a major competitive advantage for retailers. The stores receive signals from the mobile devices that are near their vicinity and when the mobile user switches on the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the stores can get the individually assigned IP address of the user. With this unique address, the retail stores can find out the number of customers present in the store and people nearby the location.

– MixPanel tools offers mobile web analytics solution which analyzes real-time data, with funnel analysis, in-depth analysis and cohort analysis to track retention of the customer in retail sector.

– Flurry analytics is mostly based on user-acquisition. It gives the information on active users, session lengths, frequency, retention, audience persona and demographic. It also gives information about mobile devices, carriers, firmware versions. Many top companies such as Skype, AOL, Google, MTV Networks, Facebook and others use this tool for many of their website and app analytics.

North America to Account for the Largest Share

– North America is a major player in the development and implementation of new technologies. It has a vibrant big-data and business analytics oriented startups with having a high dominance in the ICT industry due to the presence of large corporations like Apple, Facebook, IBM and Google. Moreover, North America is rated as the top contributor in the mobile analytics market due to its technological acceptability and high level of consumer use than other developed markets.

– The healthcare industry in United States is growing at a rapid pace as initiatives taken by the government with various tools for healthcare sector are expected to drive the growth of the big data analytics and cloud base deployment.

– Moreover, the United States government also actively implementing mobile BI solutions across its organizations. The companies are also investing significantly in developing suitable solutions. Last year, Amazon launched Amazon Pinpoint Service, which help in measuring app usage and revenue. In addition, Pinpoint extends this capability by making it easy to run targeted campaigns to drive user engagement in mobile apps, which is helping in growing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Mobile BI Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Integration of IoT for Real Time Data

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Mobile Enterprise Application Platform (MEAP)

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security and Privacy Issue in Mobile Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 SMEs

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 On Cloud

5.3.2 On-Premise

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 Retail

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Manufacturing

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 SAS Institute

6.1.5 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 Tableau Software

6.1.8 TIBCO Software

6.1.9 QlikTech International AB

6.1.10 Information Builders, Inc

6.1.11 Yellowfin International

6.1.12 Zoho Corporation

6.1.13 Phocas Software

6.1.14 Sisense Inc.

6.1.15 e-Zest Solutions Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

