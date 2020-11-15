The “IoT Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. IoT Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Internet of things is a network of objects/devices, which are surrounded by sensors, network connectivity, and software to exchange and collect data. Their applications are in healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Application in Automotive and Transport Will Drive IoT Sensor Market

– The automotive sector is steadily transitioning toward the autonomous era, owing to the recent business collaborations and joint ventures among automotive giants, cybersecurity providers, chip makers, and system integrators.

– The vehicle connectivity is expected to become indispensable in the future, for proper communication among vehicles for ‘decision-making’, proper assimilation, and comprehension of visual, geographical, audio, and other data.

– Companies, such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota, and Google Inc. are increasingly investing to develop smart cars with rich features that deliver safer, convenient, and comfortable driving experiences. According to a NASDAQ, driverless cars are likely to dominate the market by 2030.

– Thus, connected cars are moving IoT sensors, that provide a vast amount of data about performance, maintenance, driver behavior, and more, transforming not only the way we drive, but also how we buy and maintain cars, and how automakers sell them.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America held the largest market share, due to the presence of several established vendors of iris recognition in the region, and also due to the earliest adoption of IoT technology in various industries. most of the companies in this region are increasingly adopting IoT to keep a track of their offerings performance, thus, avoiding costly breakdowns or inefficient routine-maintenance shut-downs.

– For instance, in the United States, IoT consumer devices, like security cameras and other smart home devices, like smart thermostats are increasingly being deployed for a variety of reasons, such as increasing security and comfort, reducing energy consumption or technical assistance in old age.

– Many pharmaceutical companies are finding new applications within the healthcare sector and leveraging connected sensors to diagnose better, monitor, and manage patients and treatment in this region. for instance, Parexel International developed a new healthcare IoT sensor solution that collects and communicates data from patient wearables for more easily managed and monitored clinical trials.

– Companies, such as Airwire Technologies are working with IBM to implement its connected car and IoT services platform, to collect insights and act upon vehicle sensor data and the environment around it to establish a relationship with the driver, not just the vehicle. These factors are further expected to drive the adoption for IoT sensors in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

