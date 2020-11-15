The “Digital Vault Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Digital Vault market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Digital vaults provide the firms and businesses with a secure, encrypted online storage solution that allows them to securely manage, share or deliver files. Digital vaults are segmented based upon the type such a solutions and services. The digital valuts have found applications in the fields of banking and financial sectors, telecommunication, government sectors and are deployed based on two types viz. on-premise and cloud based.

The digital vault market is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Digital vaulting enables the organizations and firms to send copies of the important data off-site in order to protect it from theft, hardware failure and other threats.

– The adoption of digital vault by Montana Historical Society (MHS), is one such instance, that provides MHS a platform that organizes and provides context for photographs, maps, letters, newspapers, articles and other types of resources.

– The growing number of IoT connections has resulted in the generation of an enormous amount of multiple formats of data which needs to be stored safely and securely to keep it away from threats and thefts.

– HIPAA Journal stated that the one of the largest data breach occurred at AccuDoc Solutions which affected 2.65 million individuals. The incident was later regarded as a hacking/IT incident. Such incidents stresses the need of digital vaults to safegaurd the businesses and drives the demand.

Various government initiatives with the objective of digitally empowering the citizens, minimizing the handling of physical documents, authentic documentation to minimize fraud and forgery, reducing government administrative overheads and anytime anywhere access of data are other factors being fundamental in driving the digital vault market.

