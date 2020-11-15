The “Multi-Axis Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Multi-Axis Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Multi-Axis sensors with a single load cell measure multiple forces and moments simultaneously. These sensors provide multiple bridges which measure the applied force or torques along multiple vector axes precisely from one direction with a little force or moment.

The multi-axis sensor market was valued at USD 0.49 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.73 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.62 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increase in technological advancement is driving the multi-axis sensor market.

– The advancements in technology enabling effective components at a lighter and smaller size, swift rise of unmanned vehicles in both the defense and civil applications and the increasing applications based on motion sensing are driving the multi-axis sensor market.

– The increase in adoption of applications based on motion sensing will drive the multi-axis sensor market. However, complexity in integrating them within existing systems is restraining their adoption.

– Nevertheless, a high-performance sensor fusion to improve the accuracy of multi-axis sensor systems in order to enable new emerging and highly-demanding applications, such as indoor navigation and location-based services like IoT, and location-based services, are expected to offer significant growth potential to the market.

