Scope of the Report:

Meat snacks are available as jerky, stick, sausage, and others that are sold in convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, online retailers, and others. The products are available in different flavors to meet distinct taste preferences of consumers.

Market Overview:

Meal replacement products market is growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The market is driven by increased demand for snacks that are rich in nutrients such as omega-3s, iron, and vitamin B12.

– The portable snacks make it a convenient option for consumers requiring healthy meat snacks for on-the-go.

– The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector will also aid the growth of the market by offering a wide array of meat snacks for online purchase. Major Key Players:

Conagra Brands

Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation.

JACK LINK’S

LLC.

Golden Valley Natural

The Meatsnacks Group

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Monogram Food Solutions

LLC.