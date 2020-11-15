The “Pulse Flour Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pulse Flour market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Global Pulse Flour Market is segmented by Product into Bean, Chickpea, Lentil and Pea. By Application into Bakery , Beverages, Extruded snacks and others. Other applications include Feeds, Meat Products, Soups etc. and the geographical analysis of the market has also been included in the report.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand For Pulse Ingredients
Health benefits of pulses are the major reason leading to the growth of pulse flour market. The usage of pulse flours as an ingredient has increased in the past years. The applications of pulse flours have also been increased due to its health benefits. The primary application of pulse flour is in various processed foods and beverages. In recent days it is also been used in pet food and animal feed due to the presence of soluble and insoluble fibers which enhances the pet health. Various players are using pulse flours as a substitute for wheat and corn flour. The rise in popularity of the pulse flour has contributed to the growth of the market.
Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the global pulse flour market
The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of the pulses in the region is the major driver of the market. The consumers with higher purchasing power have started incorporating pulse flours in their daily meal as a part of shifting towards a helthier diet. The improving economic conditions of various countries in the region has led to more investments in healthier foods. The abundant availability of various pulses in the region has attracted the major players to invest in the region. Players are also strengthening their distribution channels to ensure their product availability throughout the region. Additionally, players are also introducing different pack sizes to earn more revenues. China is the largest market in Asia-Pacific followed by Japan.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Pulse Flour Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Research Phases
1.2 Study Deliverables
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Bean
5.1.2 Chickpea
5.1.3 Lentil
5.1.4 Pea
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Bakery
5.2.2 Beverages
5.2.3 Extruded Snacks
5.2.4 Pet Foods
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 UK
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 India
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
6.4.2 AGSPRING
6.4.3 AGT Food & Ingredients
6.4.4 Ingredion Incorporated
6.4.5 The Buhler Holding AG
6.4.6 Best Cooking Pulses Inc.
6.4.7 Groupe Limagrain
6.4.8 Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (DSP)
6.4.9 GPA Capital Food Pvt Ltd
6.4.10 Great Western Grain Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
