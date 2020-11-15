The “Pulse Flour Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pulse Flour market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Global Pulse Flour Market is segmented by Product into Bean, Chickpea, Lentil and Pea. By Application into Bakery , Beverages, Extruded snacks and others. Other applications include Feeds, Meat Products, Soups etc. and the geographical analysis of the market has also been included in the report.

Market Overview:

Global Pulse flour Market is projected to reach 25.3 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 10.48% in the forecasted period.

– One of the driving factor of the market is the increased applications of pulse flours such as feeds, pet food appplication etc.

– The fluctuating prices of the major pulses is also a factor that affects the market size and market growth.

– The higher production costs of the flour specific to various applications also hinders the growth of the market.

– Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest moving region in the global pulse flour market. The abundant availablity of pulses in the Asia-Pacific region is also a driving factor.

– Chickpea and bean based flours are the mostly used types of pulse flours. Major Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

AGSPRING

AGT Food & Ingredients

Ingredion Incorporated

The Buhler Holding AG

Best Cooking Pulses Inc.

Groupe Limagrain

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (DSP)

GPA Capital Food Pvt Ltd