SiC (silicon carbide) is a compound semiconductor composed of silicon and carbide. SiC provides a number of advantages over silicon, including 10x the breakdown electric field strength, 3x the band gap, and enabling a wider range of p- and n-type control required for device construction.

The Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor market is expected to register a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increase in the trend of consumer electronics usage will drive the silicon carbide power semiconductor market in the forecast period.

– While conventional materials, such as silicon and gallium arsenide have been in the market for semiconductors from the 1970s, wide or high bandgap materials, such as aluminium nitride, gallium nitride, boron nitride, diamond, and silicon carbide have made their way in high-temperature and power switching applications.

– As SiC is used for high power applications due to the wide bandgap, semiconductors employ SiC for reduced energy loss and longer life solar and wind energy power converters.

– Owing to this, the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) announced USD 30 million in funding for 21 innovative projects as part of the Creating Innovative and Reliable Circuits Using Inventive Topologies and Semiconductors (CIRCUITS) program.

– To meet the customer expectations with these electric vehicles (EVs), such as range, charge-time, and performance, they require power electronic devices capable of efficient and effective operation at elevated temperatures. Hence, power modules are being developed using wide bandgap SiC technologies.

– Since the use of SiC power semiconductor has been increased drastically these this a shortage of silicon wafers globally, which can be a challenge for the SiC power semiconductor market in the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Infineon technologies AG

Texas instruments Inc.

ST Microelectronics N.V

NXP semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas electronic corporation

Broadcom limited

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Semikron International