The “Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275399
Scope of the Report:
SiC (silicon carbide) is a compound semiconductor composed of silicon and carbide. SiC provides a number of advantages over silicon, including 10x the breakdown electric field strength, 3x the band gap, and enabling a wider range of p- and n-type control required for device construction.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275399
Key Market Trends:
Power Integrated Circuits to Grow at a Significant Rate
– The power industry is one of the significant markets for SiC power semiconductors especially due to their high efficiency at low power. The growing adoption of solar power, which has long sold silicon carbide diodes to pair with silicon switches, is not only saving energy consumption but with small size, it is inventing many new applications too.
– The growing adoption of solar power is also playing a vital factor in the growth of SiC power semiconductors. For instance, in March 2018, Saudi Arabia and Japanese SoftBank signed a non-binding MoU to build the world’s largest photovoltaic (PV) solar project by 2030.
– Furthermore, the growing government involvement in promoting automation in the power industry would develop the market for SiC semiconductors too. For instance, in August 2018, California passed a bill to extend USD 800 million in incentives for behind-the-meter batteries.
Asia-Pacific Will Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period
– Asia-Pacific is dominating the global SiC power semiconductor market mainly as the region is dominating the global semiconductor market, which is further supported by government policies. Also, the region is the largest producer and consumer of consumer electronics and the demand for smart consumer electronic products is exponentially growing in the region.
– The region is also a huge market for renewable power energy, especially solar and wind. The national governments, especially in Southeast Asia are also playing a vital role in the adoption of solar infrastructure in the region. Growing government support is also attracting many foreign players in the region.
– Both power and automotive are major end-user industries for SiC power semiconductors. Hence, the growing advancement in the region is also fueling the innovation, which is further helping in the development of the regional SiC power semiconductor market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275399
Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Consumer Electronics and Wireless Communications
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Battery-Powered Portable Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Silicon Wafer Shortages Globally
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By End-user Industry
6.1.1 Automotive
6.1.2 Consumer Electronics
6.1.3 IT and Telecommunication
6.1.4 Military and Aerospace
6.1.5 Power
6.1.6 Industrial
6.1.7 Other End-user Industries
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Infineon technologies AG
7.1.2 Texas instruments Inc.
7.1.3 ST Microelectronics N.V
7.1.4 NXP semiconductor
7.1.5 ON Semiconductor Corporation
7.1.6 Renesas electronic corporation
7.1.7 Broadcom limited
7.1.8 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd
7.1.9 Toshiba Corporation
7.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
7.1.11 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
7.1.12 Semikron International
7.1.13 Cree Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
LAN Cables Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026
Shower Stools Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Hexahydropthalic Anhydride (HHPA) Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage (PHES) Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026
Paralleling Switchgear Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Subwoofer Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Food and Salad Dressings Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Inflatable Sailboats Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Brushless DC Motors Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025