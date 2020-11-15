Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

Snack Bar Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Nov 15, 2020

The “Snack Bar Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Snack Bar market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Global snack bar market is segmented by product type into, cereal bar, energy bars, and other snack bars. By distribution channel the global snack bar market is segmented into, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

Market Overview:

  • Global snack bar market is forecasted to reach 20.4 billion USD by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).
  • – Energy bar product type segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the global snack bar market in 2018, attributable to their higher crude protein content when compared to other protein bars. Energy bars are primarily composed of carbohydrates, with significant amounts of protein and fat. The high-carbohydrate content provides fuel for muscles, protein helps with muscle repair, and their low-fat/low-fiber formulation makes them easy to digest, thus, making them the perfect workout snack.
  • – Granola/muesli bars are the most popular types of cereal bars. Granola is highly nutritional, as it contains vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients, such as dietary fibers, sodium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, vitamins E and C, niacin, iron, and thiamin.

    Major Key Players:

  • The Kellogg Company
  • Associated British Foods
  • General Mills
  • Nestle SA
  • PepsiCo
  • Post Holdings
  • Inc.
  • Cliff Bar & Company
  • Halo Foods
  • KIND Snacks
  • Mars Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Demand For Plant-based Bars And Bars With Functional Claim

    With the increased inclination toward plant-based products and vegan diet, there has also been a demand for vegan snack bars. Some of the prominent flavor components for plant-based snack bars include beet, spirulina, orange, peanut butter, brownie, and red berry. For example, in 2018, Clif Bar & Company launched an energy granola bar made with plant-based protein, in order to increase its share in the cereal bar segment. The product claims to contain 8g of protein and 27g of whole grain per 10 ounces, served in four distinct flavors, namely cocoa chocolate, white chocolate, macadamia nut, cinnamon almond, and blueberry crisp.

    North America is the largest market in the global snack bar market

    Americans are progressively becoming health conscious, which, in turn, is generating the demand for healthy foods. Snack and cereal bar manufacturers in the region are successfully meeting the rising consumer demand for the nutritious dietary snacks. Due to the high competition in the snack bar market in North America, the manufacturers are launching the variants of the snack bars to differentiate their products in the market. Repositioning of the products is the key strategy to serve the wide range of consumers and strengthen the consumer base, in order to gain increased market share. Protein and fiber form the key component of these snack bars. Millennial population and the baby boomers are the major consumers of snack bars in the United States. In this regards, in February 2018, Pepsico launched snack bar, with fruits and vegetables, in North America, the use of vegetables in the snack bar acts as the differentiator for the Pepsico’s snack bars.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Snack Bar Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product Type
    5.1.1 Cereal Bars
    5.1.1.1 Granola/Muesli Bars
    5.1.1.2 Other Cereal Bars
    5.1.2 Energy Bars
    5.1.3 Other Snack Bars
    5.2 Distribution Channel
    5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
    5.2.2 Convenience Store
    5.2.3 Specialty Stores
    5.2.4 Online Stores
    5.2.5 Others
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Russia
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Italy
    5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.3.1 India
    5.3.3.2 China
    5.3.3.3 Japan
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.3.5.1 South Africa
    5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Market Share Analysis
    6.2 Most Active Companies
    6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 The Kellogg Company
    6.4.2 Associated British Foods
    6.4.3 General Mills
    6.4.4 Nestle SA
    6.4.5 PepsiCo
    6.4.6 Post Holdings,Inc.
    6.4.7 Cliff Bar & Company
    6.4.8 Halo Foods
    6.4.9 KIND Snacks
    6.4.10 Mars Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    By sambit.k

