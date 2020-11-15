The “Snack Bar Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Snack Bar market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275398

Scope of the Report:

Global snack bar market is segmented by product type into, cereal bar, energy bars, and other snack bars. By distribution channel the global snack bar market is segmented into, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

Market Overview:

Global snack bar market is forecasted to reach 20.4 billion USD by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

– Energy bar product type segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the global snack bar market in 2018, attributable to their higher crude protein content when compared to other protein bars. Energy bars are primarily composed of carbohydrates, with significant amounts of protein and fat. The high-carbohydrate content provides fuel for muscles, protein helps with muscle repair, and their low-fat/low-fiber formulation makes them easy to digest, thus, making them the perfect workout snack.

– Granola/muesli bars are the most popular types of cereal bars. Granola is highly nutritional, as it contains vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients, such as dietary fibers, sodium, potassium, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, vitamins E and C, niacin, iron, and thiamin. Major Key Players:

The Kellogg Company

Associated British Foods

General Mills

Nestle SA

PepsiCo

Post Holdings

Inc.

Cliff Bar & Company

Halo Foods

KIND Snacks