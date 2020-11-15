The “Sports Nutrition Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sports Nutrition market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275397

Scope of the Report:

Global sports nutrition market is segmented by product type into sports food, sports drink and dietary supplement. By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

Market Overview:

Global sports nutrition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

– Sports nutritional products were once classified as a niche category – designed particularly for athletes and hardcore full-time sports personnel. The scenario has been altered quite significantly with such products getting popular and being demanded by more diverse consumer group – the regular exercisers and the everyday consumer looking for an extra boost in their workouts.

– Sports drinks product type segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share by 2024 end in global sports nutrition market attributable to a burgeoning intrest in fitness and healthy lifestyle across the globe. Major Key Players:

Glanbia plc

PepsiCo

Inc.

MusclePharm Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company

Clif Bar & Company

Monster Beverage Corporation

GNC Holdings Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Multipower