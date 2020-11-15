The “Sports Nutrition Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sports Nutrition market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275397
Scope of the Report:
Global sports nutrition market is segmented by product type into sports food, sports drink and dietary supplement. By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275397
Key Market Trends:
‘Veganism’ Trend to Accelerate Revenue Generation
Globally the mainstreaming of sports nutrition has not peaked and protein continues to reign supreme in the respective market space. Increase in plant-based diets has resulted in an increasing number of sports nutrition products being rolled out on retail shelves claiming ‘natural’ and ‘organic’, thus resulting in increased market revenues for sports nutrition products. For example, GHT Companies has introduced Vegan Life Nutrition (VLN), to provide nutritional supplements that are completely free of animal products. Vegan Life Nutrition created this supplement range to meet the growing demand for animal-free plant-based products.
Also, a Harris Poll conducted in 2016 found that approximately 3% of the U.S. population eats a strictly vegetarian diet, and about half of those are vegan. The bigger revelation was that 36% opt for at least some vegetarian meals on a regular basis. All of this points to an emerging trend toward a decreasing reliance on animal-based nutrition.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market
Strong fitness culture across the countries such as China, Japan, and Australia and the wide availability of sports nutrition products, with a plethora of brands on the market and constant new product launches, are some of the factors contributing towards increasing market for sports nutrition products across the Asia Pacific. Additionally, increasing dependency on social media marks a significant attribute in the success of sports nutrition brands, with the use of social media channels including Instagram and Facebook, as well as brand ambassadors having a strong influence on sales.
Furthermore, increasing government efforts to educate consumers on the importance of fitness is further adding to the overall revenues in the Asia Pacific sports nutrition market. In this regards, in 2016, the Chinese government introduced, the National Fitness Programme, encouraging consumers to take part in various sporting activities being held throughout the country, such as marathons.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275397
Sports Nutrition Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Sports Food
5.1.2 Sports Drink
5.1.3 Sports Supplements
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specialty Stores
5.2.4 Online Stores
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Italy
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Glanbia plc
6.4.2 PepsiCo, Inc.
6.4.3 MusclePharm Corporation
6.4.4 The Coca-Cola Company
6.4.5 Clif Bar & Company
6.4.6 Monster Beverage Corporation
6.4.7 GNC Holdings Inc.
6.4.8 Abbott Laboratories Inc
6.4.9 Multipower
6.4.10 GNC Holdings Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Phone Car Mounts Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Infrared Pyroelectric Sensors Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Email Verification Tools Market 2020 – Global Business Strategies by Key Players, Growth Opportunities | Demand Status, Competitive Landscape, Trends with Business Size Forecast to 2026
CMP Pads Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Cryptocurrency Miner Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Sailplanes Market Size and Growth Insights by Global Key Players 2020 Evolving Technologies with Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Trends Forecast to 2026
Monitoring Sensors Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Respirator Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Disposable Inflation Devices Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Hot-Melt Adhesives Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Virtual Reality in Education Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Wire Ducts Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Growth, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025