The “Shampoo Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Shampoo market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Global shampoo market is segmented by product type into regular shampoo and dry shampoo. By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, drug stores, and pharmacies, online stores, and others.

Global shampoo market is forecasted to reach USD 30.69 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

– The dry shampoo product type segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, within the global shampoo market, driven by hectic working lifestyle, time constraints, the convenience of using these products and rising pollution levels.

– Increasing celebrity endorsements, rise in demand for natural and organic products, ease of usage and availability of small travel-size packs are the major trends observed in the global shampoo market.

– The global shampoo market is characterized by the presence of several brands with varied functionalities targetting specific consumer group thus, contributing towards the overall market growth. Major Key Players:

L’Oreal SA

Unilever PLC

Shiseido Co. Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel AG & Company

Church & Dwight Co.

Inc

KAO CORPORATION