The “Cloud-Enabling Technology Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud-Enabling Technology market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Cloud-enabling technologies is the use of computing resources that are delivered to customers with the help of the Internet. Cloud-computing technologies are proliferating across various sectors, such as energy and power, oil and gas, buildings and construction, transport, communication, etc. The rising penetration of automation across various verticals to enhance productivity is the major factor intensifying the need for cloud computing in the market. Further owing to increasing demand for data consumption, data analysis, storage and security, cloud-enabling technologies are further expected to witness tremendous growth potential.

The cloud-enabling technology market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.26%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The growing scope of IoT and big data analytics necessitate better automation for the efficient functioning of business operations and thus the cloud-enabling technology plays a crucial role in proper functioning.

– The new and advanced cloud technology services allow thousands of customers to use related resources helping companies to decrease their expenses. Cloud enables technology to adjust quickly to the changing landscape and in matching the new needed changes. These factors help the organization to focus on its core competency, which in turn, results in their overall growth. Therefore this acts as a positive outlook on the cloud-enabling technology market.

– Further, the private cloud deployment model is an on-demand configurable supply of shared computing devices allocated within a public cloud environment, providing a sound level of privacy between different organizations that are using the resources and thus fueling the cloud-enabling technology market.

However, on the flip side, security concerns over data are hindering the growth in this segment. This is expected to be a restraint for this market during the forecasted period.

