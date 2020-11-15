The “Yogurt Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Yogurt market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Global yogurt market is segmented by type into, regular yogurt and fat-free yogurt. By form, the global yogurt market can be segmented into, spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt. The spoonable yogurt product type segment is further sub-segmented into, set yogurt, greek yogurt, and frozen yogurt. By distribution channel, the global yogurt market is segmented into, hyper-markets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Trend towards Indulgence to Increase Sales Revenue
With the growing trend towards indulgence, the global yogurt market is flourished with clean-label and flavored yogurt varieties. Apart from taste, flavor, and texture, balanced diet is the key attributes consumers are focusing on, which is pushing the demand for fat-free flavored yogurts. In this regards, Danone S.A. which is a French food-products corporation rolled out Light & Fit Greek nonfat yogurt with zero artificial sweeteners and Light & Fit regular nonfat yogurt with zero artificial sweeteners made with stevia leaf extract and cane sugar, in six different varieties – Mixed Berry, Black Cherry, Strawberry, Peach Mango, Coconut Cream and Vanilla.
Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market
Consumption of yogurt across the Asia Pacific market is on the rise because of its probiotic range of products, its ability to improve metabolism, enhance digestion, and support the immune system. Yogurt is also consumed as dessert. It is offered in varieties, such as fruit yogurt, organic yogurt, and drinkable yogurt, which are well received by the consumers. For example, yogurt products are part of the Indian food culture and this is expected to continue in the forecast period, mainly due to its health benefits. Furthermore, China and Japan are among the largest markets for yogurts in the Asia Pacific, while Australia and India are experiencing a heightened awareness of yogurts’ health benefits, thus, driving its growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Yogurt Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Regular Yogurt
5.1.2 Fat-Free Yogurt
5.2 Form
5.2.1 Spoonable Yogurt
5.2.1.1 Set Yogurt
5.2.1.2 Greek Yogurt
5.2.1.3 Frozen Yogurt
5.2.2 Drinkable Yogurt
5.3 Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.3.2 Convenience Stores
5.3.3 Specialty Stores
5.3.4 Online Stores
5.3.5 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Russia
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Italy
5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 India
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 South Africa
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 General Mills
6.4.2 Nestle SA
6.4.3 Chobani LLC
6.4.4 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limi
6.4.5 Danone S.A.
6.4.6 Grupo LALA
6.4.7 Schreiber Foods
6.4.8 Grupo Alpura
6.4.9 Deutsches Milchkontor Gmbh
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
