Yogurt Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Bysambit.k

Nov 15, 2020

Yogurt

The “Yogurt Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Yogurt market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Global yogurt market is segmented by type into, regular yogurt and fat-free yogurt. By form, the global yogurt market can be segmented into, spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt. The spoonable yogurt product type segment is further sub-segmented into, set yogurt, greek yogurt, and frozen yogurt. By distribution channel, the global yogurt market is segmented into, hyper-markets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

Market Overview:

  • Global yogurt market is forecasted to reach USD 106.6 Bn by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024)
  • – Regular yogurt is a popular category, owing to its low price and widespread availability. Regular yogurts are readily available in both online and offline retail outlets. According to a recent survey, approximately, 45% of consumers picked breakfast as the time of day they usually consume regular yogurt products. In North America, consumers also prefer to have regular yogurt at lunch, and as an afternoon, a late morning, and a late night snack.
  • – Drinking yogurt is able to ideally meet consumers’ three key product demands: health and enjoyment, mobility, and convenience. As a practical alternative to yogurt cups and spoons, yogurt drinks come in recloseable carton packs or are provided with a handy drinking straw, making it an ideal snack for people on-the-go, a replacement breakfast, or the healthy in-between meal snack that neither crumbles nor makes a mess.

    Major Key Players:

  • General Mills
  • Nestle SA
  • Chobani LLC
  • China Mengniu Dairy Company Limi
  • Danone S.A.
  • Grupo LALA
  • Schreiber Foods
  • Grupo Alpura
  • Deutsches Milchkontor Gmbh

    Key Market Trends:

    Growing Trend towards Indulgence to Increase Sales Revenue

    With the growing trend towards indulgence, the global yogurt market is flourished with clean-label and flavored yogurt varieties. Apart from taste, flavor, and texture, balanced diet is the key attributes consumers are focusing on, which is pushing the demand for fat-free flavored yogurts. In this regards, Danone S.A. which is a French food-products corporation rolled out Light & Fit Greek nonfat yogurt with zero artificial sweeteners and Light & Fit regular nonfat yogurt with zero artificial sweeteners made with stevia leaf extract and cane sugar, in six different varieties – Mixed Berry, Black Cherry, Strawberry, Peach Mango, Coconut Cream and Vanilla.

    Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

    Consumption of yogurt across the Asia Pacific market is on the rise because of its probiotic range of products, its ability to improve metabolism, enhance digestion, and support the immune system. Yogurt is also consumed as dessert. It is offered in varieties, such as fruit yogurt, organic yogurt, and drinkable yogurt, which are well received by the consumers. For example, yogurt products are part of the Indian food culture and this is expected to continue in the forecast period, mainly due to its health benefits. Furthermore, China and Japan are among the largest markets for yogurts in the Asia Pacific, while Australia and India are experiencing a heightened awareness of yogurts’ health benefits, thus, driving its growth.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Yogurt Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Regular Yogurt
    5.1.2 Fat-Free Yogurt
    5.2 Form
    5.2.1 Spoonable Yogurt
    5.2.1.1 Set Yogurt
    5.2.1.2 Greek Yogurt
    5.2.1.3 Frozen Yogurt
    5.2.2 Drinkable Yogurt
    5.3 Distribution Channel
    5.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
    5.3.2 Convenience Stores
    5.3.3 Specialty Stores
    5.3.4 Online Stores
    5.3.5 Others
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Russia
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Italy
    5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia Pacific
    5.4.3.1 India
    5.4.3.2 China
    5.4.3.3 Japan
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
    5.4.4 South America
    5.4.4.1 Brazil
    5.4.4.2 Argentina
    5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.4.5.1 South Africa
    5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Market Share Analysis
    6.2 Most Active Companies
    6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 General Mills
    6.4.2 Nestle SA
    6.4.3 Chobani LLC
    6.4.4 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limi
    6.4.5 Danone S.A.
    6.4.6 Grupo LALA
    6.4.7 Schreiber Foods
    6.4.8 Grupo Alpura
    6.4.9 Deutsches Milchkontor Gmbh

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Our Other Reports:

    Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

    Ultrasonic Flaw Detectors for Aerospace Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

    Workflow Management Software Module Market- Size with Recent Trends and Global Share 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026

    Electric Motor Smart Commercial Drones Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    Acid Steam Cleaning System Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Heat Sealing Tape Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

    Utility Tractors Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

    Online Accounting Tools Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026

    Portable Ventilators Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

    Art Materials Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

    Cybersecurity Consulting Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

    Coffee Whitener Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025

