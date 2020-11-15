The “Yogurt Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Yogurt market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Global yogurt market is segmented by type into, regular yogurt and fat-free yogurt. By form, the global yogurt market can be segmented into, spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt. The spoonable yogurt product type segment is further sub-segmented into, set yogurt, greek yogurt, and frozen yogurt. By distribution channel, the global yogurt market is segmented into, hyper-markets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

Global yogurt market is forecasted to reach USD 106.6 Bn by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024)

– Regular yogurt is a popular category, owing to its low price and widespread availability. Regular yogurts are readily available in both online and offline retail outlets. According to a recent survey, approximately, 45% of consumers picked breakfast as the time of day they usually consume regular yogurt products. In North America, consumers also prefer to have regular yogurt at lunch, and as an afternoon, a late morning, and a late night snack.

– Drinking yogurt is able to ideally meet consumers’ three key product demands: health and enjoyment, mobility, and convenience. As a practical alternative to yogurt cups and spoons, yogurt drinks come in recloseable carton packs or are provided with a handy drinking straw, making it an ideal snack for people on-the-go, a replacement breakfast, or the healthy in-between meal snack that neither crumbles nor makes a mess. Major Key Players:

General Mills

Nestle SA

Chobani LLC

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limi

Danone S.A.

Grupo LALA

Schreiber Foods

Grupo Alpura