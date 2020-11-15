The “Cable Conduit Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cable Conduit market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
An electrical conduit is useful for routing wires, by safely grouping them. The primary use of cable conduit is for safety. Conduit isolates wires, to avoid exposure, thereby, reducing the risk of short-circuits and electrocution or fires. The end user segment consists of manufacturing, commercial construction, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and energy. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for cable conduit systems over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Buildings Offer Potential Growth
– The American Institute of Architects (AIA) semi-annual indicates the commercial construction sectors will generate much of the expected gains and the high demand for better infrastructure provides opportunities for cable conduit systems.
– Further, there is a growing demand for safer and more secure wiring systems in commercial and industrial applications. Factors such as compressive strength and resistance of conduits are of great significance, especially in industry and crafts business, whereas circuit integrity in case of fire and prevention of hazardous smoke gas are key priorities in public areas, such as airports, railway stations or hotel facilities.
– Moreover, with the advancements of technology, IoT-ready commercial building design is emerging. IoT networks often require a “backhaul” fiber network. And depending on the size of the operation and the data generated, it will require wired connections. This in result will create a huge market opportunity for the cable conduit market.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
– The growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China and India. In these countries, rural areas are being converted into urban areas and these countries will collectively be responsible for more than a 50% share of the growth in the construction industry by the end of 2020.
– Moreover, increasing projects in the field of electrification and power supply in these regions also provide ample opportunity for the growth of the electrical conduit pipe market.
– Additionally, in India, initiatives such as excise duty exemption for Ferro-silicon-magnesium and pig iron used for manufacturing components for wind-operated electric power generators and the target set by the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission to generate more than 1,00,000 MW of solar power by the end of 2022, will boost the demand for electrical wires and cables
– With this continuous growth in the building & construction industry, along with the increase in demand for a renewable source of energy the demand for electrical conduit pipes is expected to increase over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cable Conduit Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Demand for Highly Secure and Safe Wiring System
4.3.2 Growing Commercial Constructions
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increasing Prices of Raw Material
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Flexible Cable Conduit
5.1.1.1 Metallic
5.1.1.2 Non-Metallic
5.1.2 Rigid Cable Conduit
5.1.2.1 Metallic
5.1.2.2 Non-Metallic
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 IT and Telecommunication
5.2.2 Construction
5.2.3 Energy and Utility
5.2.4 Manufacturing
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Hubbell Incorporated
6.1.2 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.3 ABB Group
6.1.4 Legrand
6.1.5 Aliaxis Group
6.1.6 Atkore International
6.1.7 Electri-Flex Company
6.1.8 Eaton Corporation Plc
6.1.9 Robroy Industries
6.1.10 Champion Fiberglass, Inc.
6.1.11 Dura-Line Holdings, Inc
6.1.12 Prime Conduit
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
