The “Service Delivery Platform Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Service Delivery Platform market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275389

Scope of the Report:

Service delivery platform is a platform that helps in creating a structure that enables the operators in creating, delivering and managing services. This report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market by segmenting the market by type such as software and services and geography.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275389

Key Market Trends:

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– In order to provide enterprises with a centralized service delivery platform that deals in enabling them to aggregate external and internal services and provide a chargeback mechanism to charge business units for service consumption.

– For instance, HCL Technologies has invested in HCL invested in building a SaaS-based solution accelerator AGORA a next-generation services platform that enables, delivers, aggregates and distributes cloud and Machine to Machine (M2M) services for technology and service provider companies.

– The increasing adoption of cloud by the companies has opened up new potential for the Service Delivery Platform (SDP). For instance, in January 2016, Nokia launched its AVA cloud service delivery platform that uses machine learning and predictive analytics that provides intelligent services over the cloud which enables the operators to in boosting the performance of networks and in increasing the availability to remarkable levels.

– Software-defined Data centers are leveraging upon the Application Programming Interface driven automation and control which is an important factor contributing to the increasing customer usage and sales of hybrid colocation services.

– For instance, in 2018, QTS’s a leading provider of hybrid colocation and megascale data center solutions with its one Fully-Integrated API-Driven Platform announced improved sales momentum and efficiency enabled by SDP.

Early Adoption Has Resulted in North America Holding the Largest Share

– With connected cars gaining popularity in the region, they present a very lucrative opportunity for the SDP offering companies to tap this market. For instance, in January 2016, HARMAN International Industries (Samsung company) headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United States the premier connected technologies company for consumer and enterprise markets and automotive announced an Open Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform for the Connected Cars.

– The United States has been instrumental in modernizing its infrastructure and keeping the same view it has a plan to achieve this by investing in data centers. For instance, the U.S. Army is planning to spend up to USD 249 million to deploy private cloud computing services and modular data centers. As SDP has a great application in the data centers such investments would, in turn, boost the service delivery platform’s market.

– In order to ensure the governments are looking for options that ensure smooth and efficient service delivery to the public in new digital ways either through virtual assistants or third-party applications. This pose as a potential opportunity for the SDP offering firms in the region. For instance, Canada is looking to explore its government service delivery with Alexa, Google Home or any other platforms.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275389

Service Delivery Platform Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise in Demand for Data & Content-Related Services

4.3.2 Growing Demand for High Performance Smartphones

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investments

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of the Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of the Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

6.1.2 HCL Technologies Ltd.

6.1.3 Fujitsu Ltd.

6.1.4 SGK International, Inc.

6.1.5 Meituan Dianping Inc.

6.1.6 QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

6.1.7 Accenture PLC

6.1.8 Telenity Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Fuse Clips Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Vaccine Packaging Container Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

BDP Flame Retardants Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Cup and Lid Dispenser System Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Dental Operation Light Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Crosscarmellose Sodium Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Flexible Led Panel Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Cloud Automation Market – Key Companies Overview by Industry Size 2020 to 2026 | Business Growth Rate, Global Industry Analysis by Trends with COVID-19 Impact

Vegan Cosmetics Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Quartz Crystal Resonator Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Data Center Networks Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Corn Germ Oil Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025