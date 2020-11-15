The “Electronic Skin Patch Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Electronic Skin Patch market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275388

Scope of the Report:

The electronic skin patches deploy devices such as sensor and actuators directly on to the body that gives real-time information about the vitals of a person’s body such as temperature, UV radiation absorption and oxygen levels in the blood. This report segments the market by application as cardiovascular monitoring and diabetes management and geography.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275388

Key Market Trends:

Owing to Changing Life Style Cardiovascular Monitoring is Expected to Register Substantial Growth

– Cardiac function is the result of four interrelated variables like heart rate, preload, contractility, and afterload. It becomes very difficult to quantify individual components of cardiac functions and poses two main problems. Firstly the technique is either invasive pressure or highly specialized echocardiographic techniques and secondly, all the components are interdependent. So, a failure in a single component would affect the other components. In such cases, an electronic skin patch poses as the best alternative for cardiovascular monitoring as it does not involve any invasive procedures and is handy.

– Cardiovascular monitoring becomes important for athletes running marathons spread across several kilometers as it involves stretching the capabilities of the human body. Henceforth it becomes essential for the athletes to track the cardiac function to better plan their runs.

– For instance, sixteen runners participated in METRO Marathon 2018, in Düsseldorf on April 28, equipped with stick-on smart health patches (three companies engaged to develop smart health patch such as Henkel, Quad Industries and Byteflies) that continuously measured and recorded motion (IMU), electrocardiogram (ECG) and respiration (RES).

– The fast-paced work life coupled with irregular eating habits and no exercises has resulted in the birth of many fatal diseases out of which heart diseases have become common. So it becomes very important to monitor the vitals of the body because when ignored could prove fatal. The use of electronic skin patches could help in the monitoring and thereby preventing such fatal outcomes.

Demand in Europe is Driven Due to Healthcare Awareness

– Traditional methods of diabetes monitoring involve the usage of glucose strips and finer prick tests to monitor glucose levels in the blood. So in order to prevent the usage of such invasive procedure scientists from the University of Bath, the United Kingdom in April 2018, has developed an adhesive electronic skin patch that would measure the blood glucose levels every 10 to 15 minutes.

– Similarly, Nemaura Medical a medical technology company has developed sugarBEAT which is a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) specifically designed for the people suffering from diabetes and pre-diabetics enabling them to better manage their glucose levels.

– According to a report published by WHO in 2016, there were 422 million adults suffering from diabetes and expected that this number would rise with given time opening up doors for the electronic skin patch market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275388

Electronic Skin Patch Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Trend for Fitness Amongst the Consumers

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Connected Monitoring Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Interoperability Issues Between New, Existing and Legacy Systems

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Cardiovascular Monitoring

5.1.2 Diabetes Management

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Vitalconnect, Inc

6.1.2 Leaf Healthcare, Inc

6.1.3 Quad industries, S.A

6.1.4 Loreal, S.A

6.1.5 Sensium Healthcare Ltd.

6.1.6 iRhythm Technologies, Inc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Boron Containing Phenolic Resin Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Honeycomb Sandwich TPS Panel Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Hybrid Grass Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Machine Control Systems Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Dual-arm Robots Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Trifloxystrobin Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026

Industrial Laminating Machine Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Business Intelligence Software Market- Size with Recent Trends and Global Share 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026

Snorkeling Mask Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Experiential Travels Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Fennel Seeds Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025