The “Structural Electronics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Structural Electronics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The term, structural electronics (SE), refers to a next-generation based electronics technology, which involves the printing of functional electronic circuitries, across irregular-shaped architectures. SE is expected to replace bulky load-bearing structures within a circuitry, with smart electronic components which can conform to complex shapes, ensuring optimum space utilization. SE offers different and better ways of implementing electronic functionalities into the products.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Sector to Account for a Significant Growth
– Structural electronics include electronic components and circuits that act as load-bearing, protective structures, by replacing the dumb structures (such as automobile bodies) or conformally placed upon them.
– The critical capability of structural electronics to reduce the weight of a product is projected to disrupt the automotive sector. Structural electronics is expected to be next big thing in smart cars, as the elements of structural electronics would be integrated within the vehicle’s body and undercarriage, thereby resembling the human nervous system and enabling cars to instantly recognize touch and damage.
– In addition, in the future, hybrid/electric cars are expected to use structural electronics, with printed OLED (organic light emitting diode) incorporated inside and outside the car roof.
– Moreover, the boom in automobile production across the globe with adaption to new technology changes such as lightweight and compact parts will witness significant demand for structural electronics, over the forecast period.
North America to Account for the Largest Share in Structural Electronics Market
– North America’s robust financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. The higher penetration of structural electronics in the region can be attributed to the high adoption of such products in conductors, photovoltaic products, and sensors, which are used in high-end cars and space vehicles.
– Structural electronics has shown tremendous progress in the United States and is supported by vast R&D activities. For instance, in order to drive the technology that couples flexible substrates, printed circuits, and thinned silicon die, NextFlex research center with around USD 165 million in private and public backing has been formed.
– Moreover, electric vehicles are primary consumers of structural electronics, which is expected to propel the growth of the market studied, as North Americans are increasingly adopting electric cars.
– Besides, the increasing usage of IOT and 3D technology across various industries is projected to fuel the demand for structural electronics, over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Structural Electronics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Technology Snapshot
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Emerging Need for Lightweight, Compact, Cost-effective Products
4.5.2 Improvements in 3D Technology
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 Lack of Technological Awareness
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component Type
5.1.1 Battery
5.1.2 OLED Display
5.1.3 OLED Lighting
5.1.4 Photovoltaic
5.1.5 Sensor
5.1.6 Other Component Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Aerospace
5.2.3 Consumer Electronics
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 TactoTek Oy
6.1.2 The Boeing Company
6.1.3 Canatu Oy
6.1.4 Neotech AMT GmbH
6.1.5 Toyobo Co. Ltd
6.1.6 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.7 Faradair Aerospace Limited
6.1.8 Molex LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
