The “Cable Connector Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cable Connector market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275384

Scope of the Report:

Cables and connectors are connectivity devices which are used for transmission of data, signal, and power supply for electronic devices across different industries. Cables are electrical conductors where each cable wire are insulated from one another. Some of the examples of cables include USB, IDE, and CAT5. Moreover, connectors are electro-mechanical devices used for joining electrical terminations. The connectors comprise of plugs and jacks. Connectors are also referred to as input-output connectors and form the interface for linking electronic devices with the help of cables.

Market Overview:

The cable connector market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.94%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. According to ITU, the number of global fixed broadband subscriptions has increased by 9% annually in the last five years. In addition, the Broadband Commission predicts one billion subscribers worldwide by 2019, compared to 884 million in 2016. This increase in broadband connections will provide an opportunity for the growth of the cable connector market as installation of these connections require connectors.

– Adoption of wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, RF, and Bluetooth, will consume a considerable chunk of the cables and connectors, thus paving the way for this market to increase. Increasing penetration of technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), is expected to aid the increase in demand for high-performance and secure data connectivity and transmission, which in turn, may increase the demand for cable connectors. According to the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, the number of connected devices is expected to reach 50.1 billion, by 2020.

– Many developments have been undertaken by government organizations in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, to improve network infrastructure. Such initiatives are increasing the demand for high-speed data transmission cables connectors. For instance, the Chinese government proposed that the country should actively promote 5G development and launch the technology by 2020, which in turn, involves the development of communication infrastructure. This is expected to increase the need for better cable connectors and other equipment for its installation purpose.

– However, issues related to the volatile prices of raw materials are estimated to challenge growth in the cable connector market. Major Key Players:

Amphenol Corporation

Molex Inc. (Acquired by Koch Industries)

Fujitsu Limited

Prysmian SpA

Nexans SA

TE Connectivity Limited

3M Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd