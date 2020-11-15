The “Deception Technology Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Deception Technology market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275382
Scope of the Report:
The aim of deception technology is to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to enter a network from doing any significant damage. The technology works by generating traps that replicate legitimate technology assets of the firm. These traps run in a virtual or real operating system environment and are designed to trick the cybercriminal into thinking that they have discovered a way to steal data and important credentials.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275382
Key Market Trends:
Medical Sector to Witness High Growth
– Advancement in technology has led to the usage of digital technologies in the healthcare sector, which is used to develop an end-user experience. With the generation of huge patient data and medical records, it is very important to secure the data which is driving the market studied in this sector.
– Despite the high level of threats, in the healthcare sector, the security, in terms of cybersecurity and other breaches, is still underrated, and the industry hasn’t been proactive in securing their data with the new technologies.
– The growing number of cyber attacks in the healthcare sector, and a large number of stolen record alerts being detected by the different external sources, this factor is the primary driver of the market for deception technology.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– North America is the largest region for the deception technologies, as the region has a high demand for protection and control systems against cybercrimes. Also, the region has the highest adoption rate of IoT technologies leading to a growing need for data security.
– Moreover, with the growing number of data centers in North America due to increased research and development activities are also allowing the deception technology market to grow. The industrial sector also has stringent security policies for the safety of intellectual property, and as the industrial sector grows, it increases the demand for deception technology.
– With the availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, high frequency of cyber-attacks, and increased adoption of connected technologies are expected to drive the growth of the deception technology market in the North American region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275382
Deception Technology Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Number of Zero-Day and Targeted APT’s
4.3.2 Need of Effective Solutions for Early Detection of Attackers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Usage of Legacy Honeypots
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Enterprise Size
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprise
5.2.2 Large Enterprise
5.3 By Service
5.3.1 Managed Service
5.3.2 Professional Service
5.4 By Deception Stack
5.4.1 Data Security
5.4.2 Application Security
5.4.3 Endpoint Security
5.4.4 Network Security
5.5 By End User
5.5.1 Government
5.5.2 Medical
5.5.3 Commercial
5.5.4 Defense
5.5.5 Telecommunication
5.5.6 Other End Users
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Illusive Networks Ltd.
6.1.2 TrapX Security Inc.
6.1.3 Smokescreen Technologies
6.1.4 Attivo Networks Inc.
6.1.5 Rapid7 LLC
6.1.6 Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.
6.1.7 GuardiCore Ltd.
6.1.8 Acalvio Technologies Inc.
6.1.9 CounterCraft SL
6.1.10 CyberTrap Software GmbH
6.1.11 Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc.
6.1.12 LogRhythm Inc.
6.1.13 WatchGuard Technologies Inc
6.1.14 NTT Security Limited
6.1.15 Symantec Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Chloroacetaldehyde Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Microencapsulated Chemical Pesticides Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Fresh Blueberries Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Self-service Ticket Machines Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Anti-plagiarism Software for the Education Sector Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
High Intensity Infrared Tube Heater Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026
On-site Maintenance Coatings Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Micro-mechanical Systems Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Pregabalin Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Fluorescence Spectroscopy Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Robotics Integrating Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025