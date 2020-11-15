The “Deception Technology Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Deception Technology market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The aim of deception technology is to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to enter a network from doing any significant damage. The technology works by generating traps that replicate legitimate technology assets of the firm. These traps run in a virtual or real operating system environment and are designed to trick the cybercriminal into thinking that they have discovered a way to steal data and important credentials.

The deception technology market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Due to the increasing number of data breaches and profound cyber-attacks across the world, need for an advanced security infrastructure that can withstand and counter such network security breaches is driving the market.

– Current security tools are effective at flagging up anomalies but are not significant at defining their impact and risk potential. These tools result in the generation of many alerts, most of which are needed to be investigated by security teams despite many of them being a waste of time. Resources are spent wastefully assessing these false alarms, while real and present threats can be missed out.

– Scenarios like these are aiding deception technology to gain momentum, over the past few years. Deception technology is revolutionizing the security field, that disables the malware attacks by deceiving them in their own operation, defending the enterprise from such attacks.

– These advanced deceptive technology solutions are expected to save billions of dollars, affected by the cyber-attacks globally, and also supports the need for a secure platform to protect both public and private infrastructure security necessities. Major Key Players:

