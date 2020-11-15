The “Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazardous Waste Handling Automation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Hazardous waste management is the collection, disposal, and the treatment of harmful materials. If improperly handled, it can cause substantial harm to human health and the environment. Some of these wastes can be handled manually while some may require expertise and automation solutions to minimize human contact with the waste.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Manufacturing Sector to Witness High Growth
– The manufacturing industry is one of the major segments that produce waste globally. A large portion of these wastes is hazardous due to the presence of chemical substances.
– Waste products from manufacturing industries such as paints, oils, batteries, strong acids & bases, reactive substances, and other ignitable wastes should be disposed of with special care. Improper disposal of these wastes impacts the environment to a great extent, and ultimately, humans, this is a major factor driving the market ahead.
– Therefore, with increasing waste from production and manufacturing sector is driving the market growth.
– In order to avoid the direct contact of human with these hazardous waste, the need for automation has increased drastically. By deploying these automation solutions, the concerns of proper handling can be reduced and improve process efficacy.
– Labor handling these hazardous materials can be minimized, thus, reducing handling costs and providing a safer workplace, and reduced environmental impact.
– As the revenue for the treatment and disposal of hazardous waste is increasing, it gives an opportunity for the vendors to increase their revenue also, by implementing automation solutions, efficiency can be increased which can lead to better profit margins, which is driving the market forward.
North America Occupies the Largest Market share
– North America dominated the global hazardous waste handling automation market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of automation in the waste management process.
– The latest technological breakthroughs in the region have assisted the advancement of new hazardous waste handling automation products that can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications.
– The region is witnessing series of new product launches, mergers and acquisitions in the market where every player wants to take advantage of the opportunities. The major drivers behind the investments in the market are the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.
– With these series of investments, the hazardous waste handling automation market in North America is set to boom during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government and Industry Regulations
4.3.2 Growing Concern About the Waste Management
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 The Market has Reached Stagnant Position in Several Developed Countries
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Manipulator Arms
5.1.2 Telescoping Masts
5.1.3 Cranes
5.1.4 Trusses
5.1.5 Size Reduction Systems
5.1.6 Other Products
5.2 By Type of Waste
5.2.1 Listed Wastes
5.2.2 Characteristic Waste
5.2.3 Universal Wastes
5.2.4 Mixed Wastes
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Manufacturing
5.3.2 Chemical
5.3.3 Energy
5.3.4 Consumer Care
5.3.5 Government
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 PaR Systems Inc.
6.1.2 Konecranes Plc
6.1.3 DX Engineering
6.1.4 Floatograph Technologies
6.1.5 Pallmann
6.1.6 Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems
6.1.7 ACE Inc.
6.1.8 Terex MHPS GmbH
6.1.9 Hiab
6.1.10 PENZ crane
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
