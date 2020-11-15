The “Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazardous Waste Handling Automation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Hazardous waste management is the collection, disposal, and the treatment of harmful materials. If improperly handled, it can cause substantial harm to human health and the environment. Some of these wastes can be handled manually while some may require expertise and automation solutions to minimize human contact with the waste.

Market Overview:

The hazardous waste handling automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Stringent governmental and industrial regulation towards the safety of people from the hazardous waste is expected to drive the growth of the market.

– The hazardous waste are the materials generated on a day to day basis by people, power plants and manufacturing companies. The use of such automation solutions for handling waste improves the process efficiency and reduces the reliability on manual intervention as it can be dangerous to the human body. Hence, concerns about proper handling of these harmful substances can be eliminated which is driving the market growth

– Hazardous waste poses an enormous threat to public health. It has to be treated, recycled and disposed effectively so as to prevent environmental pollution. Growing awareness has brought the government’s attention towards legislations that can help in effective tackling of these wastes.

– The automation solutions also help in controlling the expenditure towards healthcare treatment caused by the after-effects of these hazardous wastes on population.

– Growth in awareness and the changing environmental conditions are expected to drive the global hazardous waste handling automation market. Major Key Players:

PaR Systems Inc.

Konecranes Plc

DX Engineering

Floatograph Technologies

Pallmann

Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

ACE Inc.

Terex MHPS GmbH

Hiab