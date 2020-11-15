The “Thermal Imaging Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Thermal Imaging Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275379

Scope of the Report:

The scope of our study for the thermal imaging systems is limited to the cooled and uncooled technologies and different forms of systems used for a wide range of applications globally are considered for market estimation.

Market Overview:

The thermal imaging systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.78%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Thermal imaging helps in improving visibility by detecting the objects’ infrared radiations and creating an image based on that information.

– Over the years, advancements in thermal imaging systems and their enabling technologies have penetrated different verticals, like Aerospace and Defense, Thermography, Security and Surveillance, NDT, and others. This is increasing the scope of the thermal imaging technology market.

– Rapid advancements in technology and money being pumped into aerospace and defense research and development (R&D) have brought its costs down substantially and also introduced the world to a smarter, efficient way of doing things.

– There is an increasing trend of cross-border terrorism across the provinces. There are many countries facing insurgency issues across the border from their neighboring countries. Hence, there has been a growing demand for military modernization programs includes improved thermal imaging systems requirements.

– However, the uncertainty of the defense budget and lack of awareness about the full capabilities and its application are the factors restricting the market growth. Major Key Players:

Flir Systems Inc.

L3 Technologies

Inc.

Ulis S.A.S.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Raytheon Company

Lockheed Martin

Fluke Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Leonardo DRS

Inc.

Sofradir SAS

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd