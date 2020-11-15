The “Passenger Service System Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Passenger Service System market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The passenger service system market is segmented by software and services. The basic modules that the software offers are the reservation system, inventory management, and departure control system. the deployment model depends on the scale of the adoption and the infrastructure present to support it

Market Overview:

The passenger service system market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the emergence of low-cost carriers (LCC) and growing air passengers, the need for an efficient, mission-critical system for passenger service management is increasing.

– Increasing income levels of customers and low-cost aviation, tickets are becoming more affordable day by day for a broad base of the potential customer. For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2018, the LCCs carried an estimated 1.3 billion passengers accounting approximately 31% of the world total scheduled passengers.

– The market challenges that Passenger Service System (PSS) poses is to develop a single homogeneous solution but at the same time, the need for airlines to de-commoditize their products is restraining the possibility. Major Key Players:

SITA NV

Amadeus IT Group SA

Sabre Corporation

Radixx International

Takeflite

Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Limited

Collins Aerospace

Hitit Computer Services

Enoyaone Ltd.

InteliSys Aviation System

Unisys Corporation