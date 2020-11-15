Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

Passenger Service System Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Nov 15, 2020

Passenger Service System

The “Passenger Service System Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Passenger Service System market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The passenger service system market is segmented by software and services. The basic modules that the software offers are the reservation system, inventory management, and departure control system. the deployment model depends on the scale of the adoption and the infrastructure present to support it

Market Overview:

  • The passenger service system market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the emergence of low-cost carriers (LCC) and growing air passengers, the need for an efficient, mission-critical system for passenger service management is increasing.
  • – Increasing income levels of customers and low-cost aviation, tickets are becoming more affordable day by day for a broad base of the potential customer. For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2018, the LCCs carried an estimated 1.3 billion passengers accounting approximately 31% of the world total scheduled passengers.
  • – The market challenges that Passenger Service System (PSS) poses is to develop a single homogeneous solution but at the same time, the need for airlines to de-commoditize their products is restraining the possibility.

    Major Key Players:

  • SITA NV
  • Amadeus IT Group SA
  • Sabre Corporation
  • Radixx International
  • Takeflite
  • Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Limited
  • Collins Aerospace
  • Hitit Computer Services
  • Enoyaone Ltd.
  • InteliSys Aviation System
  • Unisys Corporation
  • Videcom International Limited

    Key Market Trends:

    The Rise in Air Travel Passengers is Driving the Growth of Passenger Service System

    – Passenger Service System (PSS) sees its application for mission-critical systems in the airline distribution system supporting substantial airlines processes related to servicing, delivering and financially fulfilling orders.
    – With increasing passengers traveling by air and need for safety and hassle-free processes before, during and post journey are major contributing factors to increase in PSS in the airlines’ industry.
    – For instance, the worldwide air passenger traffic grew to 4.3 billion in 2018, a 6.1% increase over 2017 with the number of departures at 38 million globally. The world passenger traffic in terms of total scheduled revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) reached approximately 8.2 trillion RPKs performed, according to ICAO.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Share in the Forecast Period

    – India and China are major contributors to the aviation industry developments in the region owing to increasing per capita GDP and domestic air connectivity. For instance, according to ICAO, Asia-Pacific recorded 42% of domestic traffic share and has grown by 10.4% in 2018.
    – Airport Authority of India expecting passenger traffic to rise to 322 million in 2018-19 with subsequent investments in airport infrastructure approximately USD 15 billion in next 5 years indicates growing demand and supply in the aviation sector.
    – In October 2018, IndiGo Airlines, the largest low-cost carrier in India, made plans to add its fleet of Airbus SE A320neos and ATR 72 turboprops at a rate of approximately 6 planes per month. As of May 2019, four of the carriers serving in India, including the defunct Jet Airways, have at least 100 or more aircrafts.
    – Also, India plans to construct 100 new airports with an investment of close to USD 60 billion in the next 10-15 years, to make air travel more affordable, according to Civil Aviation Minister. These factors augment the demand for passenger service system by airlines in this region.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Passenger Service System Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.4 Market Drivers
    4.4.1 Rise in Air Travel Passengers
    4.4.2 Increased Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices at Airports
    4.5 Market Challenges
    4.5.1 High Initial Capital Invetsment To Create Supporting Infrastructure

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Software
    5.1.2 Services
    5.2 By Deployment
    5.2.1 On-Premise
    5.2.2 Cloud
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 SITA NV
    6.1.2 Amadeus IT Group SA
    6.1.3 Sabre Corporation
    6.1.4 Radixx International
    6.1.5 Takeflite
    6.1.6 Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Limited
    6.1.7 Collins Aerospace
    6.1.8 Hitit Computer Services
    6.1.9 Enoyaone Ltd.
    6.1.10 InteliSys Aviation System
    6.1.11 Unisys Corporation
    6.1.12 Videcom International Limited

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

