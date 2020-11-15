The “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Analytics Outsourcing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275369
Scope of the Report:
Data generated by companies is related to business, CRM, supply chain, finance and their website. Industries like aviation, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, retail, telecom, healthcare and telecom are increasingly partnering with data analytics companies to manage their data while saving time and money. The reatilers are also experiencing increasing conversion rates through predictive analytics and targeted promotions provided with the help of dedicated data professionals.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275369
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– Online retail is responsible for generating maximum volume of data. According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally.
– Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year.
– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ purchase history to be analyzed so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the data analytics companies are introducing new tools to ease the retailer’s pain of handling large number of customers.
– Kroger and Microsoft announced a collaboration in January 2019 to redefine the customer experience using Kroger Technology products powered by Microsoft Azure, the retailer’s preferred cloud platform for Retail as a Service (RaaS).
Asia-Pacific to Significantly Drive the Market Growth
– Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.
– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient managed services.
– New sources of data from log files, transaction information, sensor data social media metrics, present new opportunities for retail organizations to achieve competitive advantage in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275369
Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volume and Variety of Data being Generated is the Major Driving Factor for this Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Business Analytics
5.1.2 CRM Analytics
5.1.3 Supply Chain Analytics
5.1.4 Risk Analytics
5.1.5 Location Analytics
5.1.6 Financial Analytics
5.1.7 Web Analytics
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Retail
5.2.2 Agriculture
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Aviation
5.2.5 Manufacturing
5.2.6 BFSI
5.2.7 Healthcare
5.2.8 IT and Telecom
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 Japan
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 China
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Accenture PLC
6.1.2 Capgemini SE
6.1.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
6.1.4 Genpact Ltd
6.1.5 Gramener
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Infosys Ltd
6.1.8 Mu Sigma Inc.
6.1.9 Opera Solutions, LLC
6.1.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
6.1.11 Wipro Ltd
6.1.12 WNS Global Services Private Limited
6.1.13 ZS Associates, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Beverage Grade Carbon Dioxide Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Acoustic Emission Testing Equipment Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Waterproof Headphones Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Case Erector System Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Mortgage Outsourcing Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Fused Fiber Coupler Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Smart Solar Solutions Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026
Pickles and Pickle Products Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Vehicle Augmented Reality Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Fiber Intermediates Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Dressings (Food) Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis