The “Cloud Security Software Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Security Software market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The cloud industry has experienced rapid growth in its adoption in the last decade from technology-based companies. This trend is also followed by other industries like BFSI and Healthcare, due to their realization of the advantages offered by the cloud systems. This is creating an environment where cloud services are acting as the backbone of many business operations.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Intrusion Detection and Prevention to Register Significant Growth
– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.
– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.
– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– In Asia-pacific, great strides are being made in digital economy. But it is also causing more threat-related opportunities. According to Cisco, companies receive 6 threats every minute in APAC and 51% of all cyber attacks resulted in a loss of more than USD$1 million
– In addition to financial losses, cybersecurity incidents are also undermining Asia Pacific organizations’ ability to gain confidence with their consumers and other stakeholders.
– Major companies are setting their footprint in APAC, for instance, Google expanded the number of Google Cloud Platform regions in APAC from three to six in 2018.
– To retain the data authenticity generated by any industry (for instance, customer shopping data for personalization in retail), move towards cloud and hence its security is of utmost importance.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cloud Security Software Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Cloud-Related Cyberattacks is Augmenting the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Migration of Processes from On-Premise to Cloud is a Major Challenge
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Cloud Identity & Access Management Software
5.1.2 Cloud Email Security
5.1.3 Cloud Intrusion Detection & Prevention
5.1.4 Cloud Encryption
5.2 By Deployment Model
5.2.1 Public
5.2.2 Private
5.2.3 Hybrid
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 Telecom & IT
5.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Russia
5.4.2.5 Rest of the Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 Israel
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 TrendMicro, Inc
6.1.2 RSA Security LLC
6.1.3 CA Technologies
6.1.4 McAfee, Inc
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 CipherCloud, Inc
6.1.7 Gemalto NV
6.1.8 VMware
6.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.10 Dell Corporation
6.1.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
6.1.12 Cisco Solutions
6.1.13 Cisco Systems, Inc
6.1.14 Panda Security, S.L
6.1.15 Forcepoint LLC
6.1.16 Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd
6.1.17 Trustwave Holdings
6.1.18 Intel Security Group
6.1.19 Porticor Ltd
6.1.20 Fortinet, Inc
6.1.21 NetLib Security, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
