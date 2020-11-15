The “Laser-based Gas Analyzers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Laser-based Gas Analyzers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The laser-based gas analyzers market typically comprises of gas analyses equipment providers who use either Tuneable diode laser spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, cavity ring-down spectroscopy, or quantum cascade laser spectroscopy to calculate the ppm or ppb composition of the air to estimate the presence of any gas in the atmosphere using lasers.

Market Overview:

The laser-based gas analyzers market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Oil and Gas sector is expected to be the major consumer of the laser-based gas analyzer. The demand for natural gas has been on the rise in developing countries due to which the market is expected to witness an increased demand for laser-based gas analyzers.

– Increased regulations and legal fines are driving the companies to install more gas analyzers to curb emissions.

– Moreover, the laser-based analyzers provide real-time data due to which it has cut the time required in analysis of the gases and with the robust and modular properties there is increased demand from the healthcare sector.

– Traditional gas analyzers needed to calibrated very often due to which the reading was not accurate and required continuous maintenance due to which laser-based are preferred in the Chemical Industry. Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Opsis AB

Emerson Electric Co.

HORIBA

Ltd.

Servomex Group Limited

KNESTEL Technology & Electronics GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

NEO Monitors AS

Endress Hauser AG

Fuji Electric Co.

Ltd.

Siemens AG

Anton Paar GmbH

AMETEK Land Instruments International

Bruker Corporation

Kaiser Optical Systems