MOOC or Massive Open Online Courses are online educational courses that can be accessed by the unlimited number of students. These are provided by private companies, non-profit organizations, government institutions and universities across the world. Use of learning analytics for the identification of student progress/failure is expected to gain importance over the forecast period.

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Advances in information and communication technologies are prompting the educators and learners to move past the constraints of time, space, and environment. While a traditional classroom education is well-known, learning systems outside the classroom, especially those enhanced through technology, are still being discussed.

– Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) represent the final stage of current technological innovations in distance education, as these offer open educational resources to students all around the world. MOOCs are designed to be scalable to large online masses with free participation and without any formal requirements, and provide millions of individuals, around the world, the opportunity to learn through hundreds of public and private universities or organizations worldwide.

– Some of the major reasons behind MOOCs losing popularity are questionable course quality, high dropout rate, unavailable course credits, ineffective assessments, complex copyright, and limited hardware.

– With the required amount of financial resources at their counters, MOOCs companies are expected to reform and develop more apprenticeship-inclined course materials that can be used in a more blended online format, rather than fully online formats. Major Key Players:

