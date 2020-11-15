The “Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275364
Scope of the Report:
MOOC or Massive Open Online Courses are online educational courses that can be accessed by the unlimited number of students. These are provided by private companies, non-profit organizations, government institutions and universities across the world. Use of learning analytics for the identification of student progress/failure is expected to gain importance over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275364
Key Market Trends:
xMOOC Type is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– xMOOCs have their background in the evolution of open courseware and open educational resources. xMOOCs are generally offered by universities, in collaboration with a commercial organization or a company whose aim is to gain profit.
– xMOOCs are online versions of traditional learning formats (for instance, lecture, instruction, discussion, among others) on proprietary specialist software platforms owned by independent firms. They attribute legitimate and monetary relationships between universities that create content, and technology providers, where X indicates the MOOCs that are content-based and follow a more behaviorist approach.
– X emphasizes a more traditional learning approach through video presentations and short quizzes and testing, and focus on knowledge duplication. xMOOCs are associated mostly with the three largest platform providers: edX, Udacity, and Coursera.
North America Currently Holds the Largest Market Share
– The presence of the infrastructure to support high adoption has helped the market in the North America Region. For instance, in the United States, for a specific course at Georgia Tech and MIT, students were given a choice. They could either enroll in the traditional on-campus course or sign up for a parallel version of the class that would be entirely online. According to the US News World Report rankings, around 22 of the top 25 US universities are now offering courses online, for free.
– Various universities in the US allow MOOCs to contribute toward the completion of the final degree, which is also contributing to the region’s market growth. Some of the renowned universities, such as the UC San Diego, the Arizona University, and the University of Pennsylvania, offer video games as the online learning platform with a multiplayer game interface to support teamwork skills that include shared and communication strategy. Other universities, such as the University of Illinois and Georgia Tech, have announced additional courses with the existing online degree courses.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275364
Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Massive Growth of Mobile Applications
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption in Corporate Networks
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Efficient System to Integrate Course Credits into Current System
4.4.2 Poor Discussion Forums and Mentoring 5.3 Market Opportunities
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 cMOOC
5.1.2 xMOOC
5.2 By Subject Type
5.2.1 Technology
5.2.2 Business
5.2.3 Science
5.2.4 Other Subject Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Argentina
5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Coursera Inc.
6.1.2 edX Inc.
6.1.3 Udacity Inc.
6.1.4 FutureLearn Ltd.
6.1.5 Canvas Networks Inc.
6.1.6 Open2Study (Open Universities Australia Pty Ltd.)
6.1.7 Udemy Inc.
6.1.8 openSAP (SAP SE)
6.1.9 360training.com Inc.
6.1.10 Iversity Inc.
6.1.11 Miríadax (Telefónica Learning Services S.L.U.)
6.1.12 Blackboard Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Benchtop Phase Analyzers Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Bacteria Sourced Microbial Lipase Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Fire Protective Clothing Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Fabric Inspection Machines Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Liquid cargo Barge Transportation Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Solid State Lighting Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026
Gasoline Generator Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market 2020 – Global Business Strategies by Key Players, Growth Opportunities | Demand Status, Competitive Landscape, Trends with Business Size Forecast to 2026
Data Acquisition Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024
Injectable Drug Delivery Formulation Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Soil Wetting Agents Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Commercial Fish Feed Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact