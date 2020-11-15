The “Bulk Container Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bulk Container Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A bulk container is designed to store and transport bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as food ingredients, solvents, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, among others in large quantities. Bulk container packages are transported in a range of vehicles, from humongous cargo ships to even super long monster truck trailers.

Market Overview:

The bulk container packaging market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.83 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.87%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The sheer volume of resources and products being transported across the world is a strong indicator of how important the global bulk container packaging market.

– Globalization generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions. Transportation costs are considered the largest part of the total cost, hence there is a rising requirement for more innovative and cost-effective bulk container packaging solutions, to reduce the transportation costs on the whole.

– Companies are also involved in strategic initiatives to leverage the growing demand for the bulk container packaging market. For instance, Grief Inc., one of the companies in the bulk packaging space, announced its expansion in Texas through various investments in drums and IBC segments.

– Growing export of bulk container packaged products will drive the market. Since there is too much of export/import of goods like food and beverages.

– However, minimizing the impact on the environment is impacting the overall packaging market. Reuse is a major trend in packaging because of the increased pressure to prolong the lifecycle of finite resources through the re-use of containers. Major Key Players:

