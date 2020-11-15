Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

Bulk Container Packaging Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Nov 15, 2020

Bulk Container Packaging

The “Bulk Container Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bulk Container Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A bulk container is designed to store and transport bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as food ingredients, solvents, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, among others in large quantities. Bulk container packages are transported in a range of vehicles, from humongous cargo ships to even super long monster truck trailers.

Market Overview:

  • The bulk container packaging market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.83 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.87%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The sheer volume of resources and products being transported across the world is a strong indicator of how important the global bulk container packaging market.
  • – Globalization generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions. Transportation costs are considered the largest part of the total cost, hence there is a rising requirement for more innovative and cost-effective bulk container packaging solutions, to reduce the transportation costs on the whole.
  • – Companies are also involved in strategic initiatives to leverage the growing demand for the bulk container packaging market. For instance, Grief Inc., one of the companies in the bulk packaging space, announced its expansion in Texas through various investments in drums and IBC segments.
  • – Growing export of bulk container packaged products will drive the market. Since there is too much of export/import of goods like food and beverages.
  • – However, minimizing the impact on the environment is impacting the overall packaging market. Reuse is a major trend in packaging because of the increased pressure to prolong the lifecycle of finite resources through the re-use of containers.

    Major Key Players:

  • Greif Inc.
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • TechnipFMC
  • SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Braid Logistics
  • National Bulk Equipment
  • Inc
  • Signode Industrial Group
  • Meyer Industries Limited
  • Mondi Group
    Key Market Trends:

    Drums Hold a Significant Share in the Bulk Container Packaging Market

    – Drums are cylindrical containers used for the shipping of bulk cargo. They are often certified for the shipment of dangerous goods that are substances, solids, liquids, or gases that can harm people.
    – Dangerous goods include materials that are radioactive, flammable, explosive, corrosive, oxidizing, asphyxiating, biohazardous, toxic, pathogenic, or allergenic, such as ammonia, hydrogen, etc. Therefore, increasing the shipments and trade of these hazardous goods will drive the use of bulk drums.
    – Moreover, innovations regarding materials are also transforming the drum (barrel) containers market in the region. For instance, majorly used in transporting hazardous goods, drums made of steel prove to be more beneficial. This is because, steel is durable and reliable, and performs well in both cold and hot temperatures and is fire-resistant. This makes it an ideal match for drums containing combustible or flammable materials. Steel barrels are also economical and environment-friendly.

    North America to Account for a Major Share

    – The United States is one of the largest markets for bulk containers globally. The increasing expansion in the chemical industry, owing to newfound shale resources, is expected to strengthen the demand for bulk containers in the region. Also, the country’s immense exports from the chemical and pharmaceutical sector keep a constant demand for rigid bulk containers such as drums and pails.
    – The country also has a well-established reconditioning infrastructure boosting pooling networks across the country.
    – Moreover, in North America, governments are encouraging the utilization of recycled plastic for the manufacturing of plastic products, including containers and bottles.
    – However, the industry is increasingly affected by the US-China trade wars. In recent times, increased tariff by the US government on Chinese chemical imports has escalated the import-export scenario of the country’s chemical industry trade, directly impacting the demand for bulk containers from the industry.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Bulk Container Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Use of Flexitank Among Regional End-user Industries
    4.3.2 Growing Export of Bulk Container Packed Products
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over the Use of Plastic
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Drums
    5.1.2 Pails
    5.1.3 Materical Handling Containers
    5.1.4 Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers
    5.1.5 Pallets
    5.1.6 Dunnage Air Bags
    5.1.7 Other Types
    5.2 By End-user Industry
    5.2.1 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    5.2.2 Food and Beverages
    5.2.3 Other End-user Industries
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Greif Inc.
    6.1.2 Bemis Company Inc.
    6.1.3 TechnipFMC
    6.1.4 SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA
    6.1.5 Braid Logistics
    6.1.6 National Bulk Equipment, Inc
    6.1.7 Signode Industrial Group
    6.1.8 Meyer Industries Limited
    6.1.9 Mondi Group
    6.1.10 Bemis Company Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

