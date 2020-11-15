The “Oxygen Gas Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Oxygen Gas Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
An oxygen sensor is an electronic device that measures the proportion of oxygen (O2) in the gas or liquid being analyzed. The most common application is to measure the exhaust-gas concentration of oxygen for internal combustion engines in automobiles and other vehicles in order to calculate and, if required, dynamically adjust the air-fuel ratio so that catalytic converters can work optimally, and also determine whether the converter is performing properly or not. Divers also use a similar device to measure the partial pressure of oxygen in their breathing gas.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Sector to Occupy a Significant Market Demand
– Ever since its commercial availability, the automotive industry accounted for the major share of the demand for oxygen gas sensors. Oxygen gas sensors are majorly employed in automobile exhausts, to accurately measure the amount of oxygen entering the car cylinders. This instrument is used for managing the released emission of petrol, diesel, and gas engine.
– The general strategy of automobile engineers for meeting standards was to add devices to the car to identify and often reburn or chemically transform unwanted exhaust and emission gases.
– Automobiles consist of one or more oxygen sensors and convert toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction and are hence, supported by various government policies.
– Moreover, the industry is governed by strict policies and regulations employed by, both national and international authorities, making it mandatory to utilize these systems. The industry is dependent on oxygen sensors to meet the emission standards set by governments and concerned authorities.
– For instance, to comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s stricter regulation of exhaust emissions, most gasoline-powered vehicles are equipped with catalytic converters.
Asia-Pacific to Mark the Fastest Growth Rate
– The automotive sector is expected to be the major driver for the incorporation of oxygen sensors in the region due to increasing automobile production. The regions automobile is expected to grow at 8% YoY growth according to OICA due to rising disposable incomes in countries like India.
– The region’s industrial manufacturing is also set to increase also due to developing economies and government initiatives like make in China and make in India. The growth of the industrial sector is expected to boost the oxygen sensors market due to its wide applications in the industrial sector.
– Chemical and Petrochemical have many applications of oxygen sensors the region is home to one of the biggest explorations in the world. For, Instance Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd. includes four new underground oil reserves in 2019.
– Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical Corporation has chosen Topsoe’s Catox catalyst for cost-efficient control of volatile organic compounds (VOC) at their rubber plant in Zibo, China. The facility has two lines with a total capacity of 240,000 Nm3/h, which makes it the largest current styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) emissions control project in Asia.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
