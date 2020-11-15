The “Oxygen Gas Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Oxygen Gas Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

An oxygen sensor is an electronic device that measures the proportion of oxygen (O2) in the gas or liquid being analyzed. The most common application is to measure the exhaust-gas concentration of oxygen for internal combustion engines in automobiles and other vehicles in order to calculate and, if required, dynamically adjust the air-fuel ratio so that catalytic converters can work optimally, and also determine whether the converter is performing properly or not. Divers also use a similar device to measure the partial pressure of oxygen in their breathing gas.

Market Overview:

The oxygen gas sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2019- 2024. The ability to reliably measure oxygen concentration or partial pressure, and provide a warning concerning the abnormal conditions is a critical requirement in industrial safety environments, such as mines, oil production facilities, and chemical plants are driving the growth of the market.

– The primary factor that has driven the growth of the market, over the years, is the increasing number of applications for the oxygen sensors, coupled with rapid technological advancements in sensing technologies.

– Applications ranging from adjusting the air-fuel ratio in automobiles to controlling industrial processes are increasingly demanding the use of oxygen sensors, as accurately ascertaining oxygen levels is essential.

– Furthermore, environmental concerns are also playing a crucial role in driving the growth of oxygen sensors. Various projects have been and are expected to be implemented to measure the dissolved oxygen in the water which is crucial for ecological balance in the water.

– However, the lack of awareness and usage is hampering the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH

ABB Limited

Honeywell International Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Advanced Micro Instruments Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

City Technology Limited

General Electric Company

Hamilton Company

Sensore Electronic GmbH

Aeroqual Limited

AlphaSense Inc.

Control Instruments Corporation

Fujikura Limited

Membrapor AG

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Francisco Albero S.A.U.

Maxtec